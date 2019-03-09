Passenger killed in crash with Markham firetruck on I-57: police

An SUV passenger died and the driver was critically injured Saturday morning after the vehicle rear-ended a Markham firetruck on I-57 near the Kedzie exit, police said.

The crash happened at 3:10 a.m. as the Markham firetruck was stopped on the northbound left shoulder to assist another accident, according to Illinois State Police.

The two occupants of the SUV were taken to Christ Medical Center, police said. The passenger died later that morning, and the driver was in critical condition.

A Markham firefighter was also hospitalized there with minor injuries, police said.

All lanes were open by 8:30 a.m., police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.