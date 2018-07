Police: Man dies in fatal car crash in Washington Park

An unidentified man was killed in a vehicle accident in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was driving a Ford Thunderbird when his vehicle struck a tree and became engulfed in flames, according to Chicago Police. The man was pronounced at the scene and is presumed to be the only person in the vehicle.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the crash.

Detectives with Major Accidents were investigating the crash.