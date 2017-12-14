Police: Man had guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition during burglary

A man had three guns, a knife and hundreds of rounds of ammunition on him and in his vehicle Tuesday when he was arrested during a burglary at a home in southwest suburban Plainfield, police said.

Juan A. Morales, 33, faces felony charges of burglary, residential burglary and armed violence, according to Plainfield police and the Will County sheriff’s office.

A witness told police they spotted a male suspect pick up a brick and walk to the back of the home in the 24200 block of Partridge Drive, police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted a broken window at the home and could hear someone inside.

Officers surrounded the home and yelled for the suspect to leave the building, and Morales eventually walked out and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

While searching Morales, the officers found two loaded guns, additional ammunition, a knife and items that had been stolen from the home, police said. Morales’ 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was located nearby, which contained another firearm and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Morales, who lives in Aurora, has been ordered held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on a $2 million bond, the sheriff’s office said. He is due back in court on Jan. 4.