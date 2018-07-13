Democrats call on Trump to cancel Putin summit

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says President Donald Trump should cancel his meeting with Vladimir Putin until Russia takes steps to prove it won't interfere in future elections. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — The top Democrat in the Senate is calling on President Donald Trump to cancel his coming meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in the wake of new charges that 12 Russian intelligence officers hacked into Democratic email accounts during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Intelligence agencies have said the interference was aimed at helping Trump’s presidential campaign and harming the election bid of his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the indictments are “further proof of what everyone but the president seems to understand: President Putin is an adversary who interfered in our elections to help President Trump win.”

Schumer says Trump should cancel his meeting with Putin until Russia takes steps to prove it won’t interfere in future elections.