Trudeau announces Pacific trade deal without US

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP

DAVOS, Switzerland — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada and the remaining 11 countries of the Trans-Pacific Partnership have agreed to a revised trade agreement.

The deal comes exactly one year after President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the agreement.

The agreement follows two days of high-level talks in Tokyo and was confirmed by Canadian International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne. The partners are now expected to work toward signing the agreement by early March.

Trudeau says the pact meets Canada’s objectives of creating and sustaining growth, prosperity and well-paying middle-class jobs today and for generations to come.

Trudeau spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The agreement comes amid worries that Trump will pull the U.S. out of the North American Free Trade deal. Seventy-five percent of Canada’s trade goes to the U.S.