Woman charged after Bronzeville crash that left herself, 2 kids injured

A woman is facing multiple charges after being involved in a crash Friday morning that left herself and two children injured in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

Dyanna Davis, 23, of the Bronzeville neighborhood, was charged with a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license and was issued an outstanding warrant from Lake County, according to Chicago Police. She was also cited for driving without insurance, failing to wear a seat belt and child restraint violations.

At 6:14 a.m., Davis was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra east on 49th Street while a 23-year-old man drove a 2016 Dodge Charger north on King Drive, according to Chicago Police. One of the vehicles then ran a red light and they collided in the intersection. It was not immediately clear which vehicle ran the light.

Davis was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. Her backseat passengers, a 2-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Their conditions have since stabilized.

The driver of the Dodge refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. He was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The crash remains under investigation.