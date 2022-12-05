The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 5, 2022
Kirstie Alley, actor on ‘Cheers,’ dies at 71

Actor won an Emmy for 1987-1993 run as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom, and went on to star on the TV comedies ‘Veronica’s Closet’ and ‘Fat Actress.’

By  Associated Press
   
Kirstie Alley poses for her series “Veronica’s Closet” in 1997.

TAMPA, Fla. — Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on “Cheers” and starred in films including the “Look Who’s Talking” series, died Monday.

Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter. Alley’s manager Donovan Daughtry confirmed the death in an email to The Associated Press.

Alley was 71.

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” her children’s statement said.

She starred as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom “Cheers” from 1987 to 1993, after the departure of original star Shelley Long.

She had her own sitcom on the network, “Veronica’s Closet,” from 1997 to 2000, on which she played the head of a New York lingerie company. In 2005, she co-created and starred as a version of herself in the Showtime series “Fat Actress.”

