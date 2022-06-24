The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
Obituaries Entertainment and Culture News

Jim Schwall, Siegel-Schwall Band guitarist, dead at 79; formed influential Chicago group

The Chicago band melded blues, folk and classical music, playing and collaborating with artists ranging from Muddy Waters to Joni Mitchell to Seiji Ozawa.

By  Maureen O’Donnell
   
SHARE Jim Schwall, Siegel-Schwall Band guitarist, dead at 79; formed influential Chicago group
Guitarist Jim Schwall, who gained renown playing with Corky Siegel in the Siegel-Schwall Band.

Guitarist Jim Schwall, who gained renown playing with Corky Siegel in the Siegel-Schwall Band.

Paul Natkin

It started with an elevator ride.

In the early 1960s, guitarist Jim Schwall met Corky Siegel in the Roosevelt University jazz band, and, one day in a school elevator, they started talking.

“I said, ‘Do you play the blues?’ ” said Siegel, a harmonica and piano player. They went to Schwall’s apartment. “He played for me, and we hit it off.”

They formed the Siegel-Schwall Band, an influential group that helped power a lively co-mingling of rock and blues in Chicago. They played with and were inspired by blues greats Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf and Willie Dixon as well as the next generation of blues legends, including Buddy Guy, Junior Wells and Little Walter.

“These blues masters took us under their wings,” Siegel said.

The Siegel-Schwall Band played San Francisco’s famed Fillmore West with Janis Joplin and the Jefferson Airplane, produced a demo for Joni Mitchell’s “The Circle Game” and performed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Pops. The group recorded for Vanguard Records, RCA’s Wooden Nickel, Deutsche Grammophon and Alligator Records.

Except for some long sabbaticals and solo and side projects, the band came together to play in different incarnations each decade from the 1960s until 2016, with Mr. Schwall and Siegel always at the core.

Mr. Schwall, 79, died June 19 at his home in Tucson, Arizona.

“He just kind of went downhill,” according to his brother William “Chico” Schwall.

Later in life, Mr. Schwall got a doctorate in music composition from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and taught music, his brother said. In Madison, he ran for mayor and worked to get funding to reduce homelessness. He also was a deejay in Madison at WORT-FM and in Davenport, Iowa.

“What a great human being Jim was,” Siegel said.

“Jim Schwall created a unique blend of folk-blues guitar and electrified Chicago style,” said Alligator Records founder Bruce Iglauer. “His playing was melodic and subtle, and his original songs were filled with humor and fun. He could always make an audience feel better because his music was full of joy.”

He was born in Evanston and grew up in Wilmette. His mother Evelyn “sang from morning to night,” his brother said. Young Jim learned to play accordion and drums and started on guitar while at New Trier High School.

“There was a lot of folk music happening,” his brother said, “and at a party once, one of his friends brought a guitar down from the attic.”

It was a Gibson B-25 acoustic. He started to play.

And, “He took off with it,” his brother said, continuing to perform with that same B-25, but later, amplified.

Growing up, he bought his LPsfrom legendary Chicago record store owner Bob Koester.

“He played Lead Belly records and a lot of bluegrass and blues music, like Lightnin’ Hopkins, Ahmad Jamal,” his brother said.

At Roosevelt, “He was writing operas,” Siegel said.

But Mr. Schwall didn’t ever want to be pigeonholed, saying, “I’d rather operate a drill press than play Chopin.”

They got a regular Thursday night gig at Pepper’s Lounge at 43rd and Vincennes, where they apprenticed with blues greats.

When the Paul Butterfield Blues Band left Big John’s in Old Town to hit the road, Siegel-Schwall started a residency, performing there with others influenced by the blues, including Mike Bloomfield and Harvey Mandel.

They charmed Seiji Ozawa, then music director of the Ravinia Festival, which led to the commissioning of a piece by William Russo, “Three Pieces for Blues Band and Orchestra,” which they performed with orchestras across the country.

Around that time, Mitchell “had just written ‘Circle Game’ and wanted to do a demo tape with a few songs, and we produced the demo,” Siegel said.

One of their records, “953 West,” was named for another favorite venue: the old Quiet Knight at 953 W. Belmont Ave., by the L.

“The songs that I like tell a story,” Mr. Schwall once told the Wisconsin State Journal, “or paint a picture of a person or place.”

One of his most popular compositions, “I Think It Was the Wine,” includes lines that invited singalongs: “I’ve always been a pacifist, been known to run from a fight. I didn’t never hit nobody with no 2 X 4 till last night...maybe that old moon was full —but I think it was the wine.”

Mr. Schwall’s solo albums included the 2014 release “Bar Time Lovers” on the Conundrum InterArts label.

And he composed many music and theater pieces for singers, dancers and actors, his brother said.

In addition to Chico Schwall, his survivors include another brother, Stephen. A celebration of his life is being planned.

Next Up In Obituaries
Hugh McElhenny, Hall of Fame running back, dies at 93
Bruton Smith, NASCAR Hall of Famer and Speedway Motorsports founder, dies at 95
Tony Siragusa, member of Ravens’ Super Bowl championship team, dies at 55
Jaylon Ferguson, linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, dies at age 26
Caleb Swanigan, former Purdue star and Big Ten Player of the Year, dies at 25
Sportswriter John ‘Moon’ Mullin dies after cancer bout
The Latest
Police tape at a crime scene.
Crime
17-year-old boy among 3 killed, pair of 13-year-old boys among 10 others wounded in citywide shootings Thursday
One person was killed and three others were wounded in a mass shooting in Gresham.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Loot_Photo_010306.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Loot’ a rich showcase for Maya Rudolph’s genius
Promising workplace series on Apple TV+ casts her as a billionaire’s angry ex reinventing herself as a philanthropist.
By Richard Roeper
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband wants us to move closer to son-in-law I dislike
The 81-year-old man is counting on his daughter and her husband to care for them, but his wife doesn’t want to be reliant on them.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Ald. Michele Smith (43rd) after a community meeting in June 2021 about safety and policing near Oz Park. She says she tried for weeks to get footage from the $5,800 Chicago Park District security camera system at the park.
The Watchdogs
Chicago Park District security cameras aren’t doing the job, Ald. Michele Smith, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, parks advocates say
Smith says the cameras, which parks employees rarely monitor, aren’t of high enough resolution to be tied into city Office of Emergency Management and Communication systems.
By Sidnee King | BGA
 
Josephine’s Cooking, 436 E. 79th St. in Chatham, whose owners didn’t pay their building’s property taxes for years and fell more than $300,000 behind.
The Watchdogs
Cook County rescued popular restaurant from tax sale, then hosted an event there
The Cook County Land Bank Authority is barred from putting in a claim on occupied property, but it did so for Josephine’s Cooking and held onto it as the restaurant kept operating and its unpaid taxes kept piling up.
By Lauren FitzPatrick and Tim Novak
 