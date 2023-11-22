Former Illinois State Senate President James ‘Pate’ Philip dead at 93

James “Pate” Philip, a powerful Illinois Republican known for his bipartisanship and brash remarks, died Tuesday at his home in Wood Dale. He was 93.

Philip was the longest serving Republican to serve as Illinois Senate president, in a career that began in 1966 in the Illinois House of Representatives. He also served for more than 30 years as the chairman of the DuPage County Republican Central Committee — creating a suburban GOP machine that Republican presidents would count on to win.

Born May 26, 1930, in suburban Elmhurst, Philip worked as a salesman for Pepperidge Farm for more than three decades. He was married to Nancy Philip and had four children. He died with his wife of 46 years by his side.

Philip didn’t mince words when fighting for his legislative gains, and he was known for blunt and sometimes controversial comments. One of his most notable accomplishments, instituting reforms that minimized the power of corrupt school boards, was marked by his claim that disseminating more money to Chicago’s public schools would be “pouring money down a rat-hole.”

James “Pate” Philip, voting on Election Day. Sun-Times file photo

In the 1990s, then-Mayor Richard M. Daley pushed for the development of an airport that would require the demolition of nearly all of Hegewisch. The neighborhood’s residents and Philip opposed the pitch, and Daley ended up abandoning the plan in favor of expanding O’Hare International Airport.

Philip’s harsh tongue got him into trouble more than once. In the 1990s, he made remarks that resulted in state and city officials — and unions — to call for his resignation.

“I want people to understand when they look at his style, he came from a different era,” said Kirk Dillard, the chair of the Regional Transportation Authority Board of Directors and former chairman of the DuPage County Republican Party. “He had impeccable integrity. He was very patriotic as an ex-U.S. Marine. And most importantly, his word was his bond, whether you were a political ally or an opponent.”

Jim Durkin, former Illinois House Republican Leader, was first sworn into office by Philip in 1995 in his Woodridge office. Durkin described Philip as larger-than-life, a “caricature of himself,” and someone who never dropped names.

“I have to say this. He was a very intimidating man. You know, this big German truck driver. He was the blue-collar conservative Republican,” Durkin said. “He was such a strong supporter of Republican principles and was able to figure out ways to get things done. And he ran his chamber when he was president, like a master….He was a throwback, but he was perfect for the time.”

The son of German parents, Philip served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He put his patriotism on display during his years in the Senate, bringing in the Marine Corps flag for every inaugural ceremony in which he led.

Philip described his gratitude for his mother leaving Germany as a child, just before World War II, in an oral history for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

“We are so lucky to be Americans, the greatest country in the history of the world. Is it perfect? No. But, if you can’t make it in America, you can’t make it,” Philip said. “I don’t care what your color is, what your religion, you are so lucky to be an American.”

In the lengthy interview conducted in 2011, Philip was also asked what he wanted to be remembered for.

“I don’t worry about that. I mean, a stand-up guy, honest stand-up guy, an American,” Philip said, again uttering, “We are so lucky to be Americans.”

James “Pate” Philip, shown in his office when he was Illinois Senate minority leader. Sun-Times file photo

