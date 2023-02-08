The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Obituaries News Metro/State

Andrew McKenna Sr., civic and business leader, part owner of Bears, dies at 93

McKenna, seemingly inexhaustible, served as board chairman for McDonald’s, Schwarz Paper, the Cubs, the White Sox, the University of Notre Dame and more.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Andrew McKenna Sr., civic and business leader, part owner of Bears, dies at 93
Andrew J. McKenna Sr.

Andrew J. McKenna Sr.

Provided

Andrew McKenna, a titan in Chicago’s business, civic and sports arenas, died Tuesday.

Mr. McKenna, along with insurance magnate Patrick Ryan, purchased 19.6% of the Chicago Bears in 1990 from the children of Bears founder George Halas Sr. during a highly publicized family feud.

On the Bears website, team chairman George H. McCaskey said of Mr. McKenna, who sat on the team’s board of directors: “Few people have had a larger impact on our great city.”

Over the course of his career, he served as board chairman for McDonald’s, Schwarz Paper, the Cubs, the White Sox and the University of Notre Dame.

Mr. McKenna, who lived in Winnetka, was 93.

Born in Chicago in 1929, McKenna earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a law degree from DePaul University, according to the Bears.

“We are grateful for his many contributions to the Bears and his wisdom will be missed. Our prayers are with his family,” McCaskey said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Next Up In Obituaries
Harry Whittington, Texas attorney shot by Dick Cheney during 2006 hunting trip, dies
Longtime WGN anchor Jack Taylor dead at 94
Charles Kimbrough, who played newsman Jim Dial on ‘Murphy Brown,’ dies at 86
Laurence Msall, president of Civic Federation of Chicago, dies at 61
Actor Melinda Dillon, ‘A Christmas Story’ mom from Chicago, dies at 83
Paco Rabanne, ‘space-age’ fashion designer dies at 88
The Latest
The steeple of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church stands out above businesses on Washington Street below.
News
Naperville named safest city in America
Another Chicago suburb, Joliet, was named eighth safest, according to the MoneyGeek survey based on FBI crime data.
By David Struett
 
The Sun-Times and WBEZ to host all nine candidates in two forums on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9.
Elections
Watch: Sun-Times, WBEZ and U Chicago host Chicago mayoral forum
Watch the first of two mayoral forums hosted by the Sun-Times, WBEZ and University of Chicago, featuring incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and mayoral candidates Chuy Garcia, Paul Vallas, Kam Buckner and Sophia King.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Collage_Maker_29_Aug_2022_05.44_PM.jpg
Crime
Driver of Corvette charged with killing woman while drag-racing with another Corvette in Chicago Lawn
Aaron Guerrero, 27, has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated street racing in the death of Shawman Meireis, 40, who was visiting Chicago from Florida and was killed a day before her 41st birthday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
It took a village to land one of the biggest crappie of the day, caught and released by Joe Quinn Monday ice fishing at Shabbona Lake.
Outdoors
Jim Kopjo delivers an impromptu ice-fishing class
On a beautiful day for ice fishing, Jim “The Crappie Professor” Kopjo did an impromptu class on ice fishing for crappie.
By Dale Bowman
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Chicago police shoot person after officers called to Irving Park bar about man with a gun
Authorities were releasing little information about the shooting, which occurred around 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Troy Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 