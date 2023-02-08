Andrew McKenna Sr., civic and business leader, part owner of Bears, dies at 93

Andrew McKenna, a titan in Chicago’s business, civic and sports arenas, died Tuesday.

Mr. McKenna, along with insurance magnate Patrick Ryan, purchased 19.6% of the Chicago Bears in 1990 from the children of Bears founder George Halas Sr. during a highly publicized family feud.

On the Bears website, team chairman George H. McCaskey said of Mr. McKenna, who sat on the team’s board of directors: “Few people have had a larger impact on our great city.”

Over the course of his career, he served as board chairman for McDonald’s, Schwarz Paper, the Cubs, the White Sox and the University of Notre Dame.

Mr. McKenna, who lived in Winnetka, was 93.

Born in Chicago in 1929, McKenna earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a law degree from DePaul University, according to the Bears.

“We are grateful for his many contributions to the Bears and his wisdom will be missed. Our prayers are with his family,” McCaskey said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

