The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 15, 2023
Obituaries News Metro/State

Doyle Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker, dies at 89

Doyle Brunson was one of the most influential poker players, winning two world championships in 1976 and 1977. His book ‘Super System’ led many people to the game.

By  Associated Press
 Updated  
Mark Anderson
SHARE Doyle Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker, dies at 89
FILE - Doyle Brunson is pictured prior to play at the final table of the World Series of Poker on Nov. 8, 2011, in Las Vegas. Brunson, one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, according to his agent. He was 89. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

Doyle Brunson at the final table of the World Series of Poker in November 2011 in Las Vegas. Brunson won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments . He was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Doyle Brunson, one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion, died Sunday, according to his agent.

Brunson was 89.

Brian Balsbaugh, Brunson’s agent, posted a statement on Twitter from the family.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson,” the statement read. “He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather. We’ll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace.”

Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker and also known as “Texas Dolly,” won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments — second only to Phil Hellmuth’s 16. He also captured world championships in 1976 and 1977 and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.

He wrote a book called “Super System” in 1979, which was one of the first books to delve into poker strategy and created a lasting impact that helped bring many others to the game.

Five-time WSOP winner Scotty Nguyen tweeted that he “can’t believe this day has come —you will always be held high in our hearts, the man, the myth, the legend & THE GODFATHER of poker baby! Mr Brunson, you made poker what it is baby! thank you for what you give to all of us baby! RIP Mr Doyle Brunson THE GODFATHER OF POKER.”

His influence carried beyond poker.

“This one is a heartbreaker,” actor James Woods tweeted. “Doyle Brunson, the greatest poker player who ever lived, has cashed in his chips.

“Doyle was so kind and helpful to me. He was gracious to my late dear brother and every friend I introduced him to. A gentleman and a genuine legend.”

Next Up In Obituaries
Jacklyn Zeman, played nurse Bobbie Spencer on ‘General Hospital,’ dies at 70
Grace Barry, former head of Economic Club of Chicago, was best friends with Maggie Daley, dies at 82
Denny Crum, who coached Louisville to two NCAA Tournament championships, dies at 86
Joe Kapp, former Vikings and Cal quarterback, dies at age 85
Grace Bumbry, 1st Black singer at Germany’s Bayreuth Festival, dies at 86
Lance Ten Broeck, pro golfer-turned-caddie who grew up on the South Side, dies at 67
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, May 15, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
The front page from one of the winning works: a Sun-Times collaboration with WBEZ and NPR on handguns being easily and cheaply converted into high-capacity machine guns in Chicago and elsewhere.
News
Chicago Sun-Times journalism wins 8 top honors from Chicago Headline Club
The awards, handed out late last week, recognized a wide range of work.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png
Crime
Police issue alert after a string of armed robberies is reported on Northwest Side
Authorities say four gun-wielding suspects are being sought in 10 holdups early Sunday morning in Hermosa, Humboldt Park and Logan Square.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
STANBUL, TURKEY - MAY 14: Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrate at the AK Party headquarters on May 14, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faced his biggest electoral test as the country voted in the general election. Erdogan has been in power for more than two decades — first as prime minister, then as president — but his popularity had recently taken a hit due to Turkey’s ongoing economic crisis and his gover5978018
Nation/World
Turkey’s Erdogan says he could still win, would accept presidential election runoff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is locked in a close reelection race with opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, with less than a majority needed to avoid a runoff.
By SUZAN FRASER | Associated Press and Zeynep Bilginsoy | Associated Press
 
New Trier baseball coach Mike Napoleon talks with Jackson McCarey during the game against Niles West.
High School Baseball
New Trier baseball coach Mike Napoleon breaks state record for wins
Mike Napoleon won his 951st game in April. Through Wednesday, he was at 954 and counting.
By Mike Clark
 