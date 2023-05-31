The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Obituaries News Chicago

Alice Palmer, state senator who mentored Barack Obama, dies at 83

Mrs. Palmer was an activist who organized Chicago’s Anti-Apartheid movement and held the first fundraiser for Harold Washington’s first campaign for mayor.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Alice Palmer, state senator who mentored Barack Obama, dies at 83
unnamed__1_.jpg

Former state Sen. Alice Palmer

Provided

Alice Palmer was an activist, author, educator and politician whose state Senate seat, after some controversy, served as the launching pad for the political career of Barack Obama.

In 1995, Mrs. Palmer announced she would give up her seat in Springfield and run in a special election to succeed convicted U.S. Rep. Mel Reynolds in Congress. She endorsed Obama as her chosen successor in the state Senate, but after she lost the congressional race to Jesse Jackson Jr., Mrs. Palmer decided to seek reelection to the state Senate.

Obama refused to halt his campaign, saying that he only entered the race because Mrs. Palmer had promised him she would not seek re-election. His supporters challenged Mrs. Palmer’s nominating petitions, causing her to withdraw and essentially end her political career. Obama won the seat.

“The elder Black community, people like civil rights activist Timuel Black, asked Obama to hold off because ‘Alice is senior, wait your turn,’ and they said, ‘No,’” Mrs. Palmer’s son, David Robinson, recalled. “It’s how fate turned things, and she never felt bitter about it.” 

She may not have been bitter, but Cook County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Wright, a former attorney who counted Mrs. Palmer as a mentor, said she was bothered by how things panned out with her state Senate seat.

“I think she was upset. She felt that Barack had reneged on an agreement that they had,” he said. 

Mrs. Palmer supported Hillary Clinton over Obama in the 2008 Democratic presidential primary, but did so because she was a feminist, and she saw Clinton as the practical choice, her son said.

The Clinton camp invited Mrs. Palmer, who served as a Clinton delegate from Illinois, to sit in the audience at a debate in Iowa, a move many interpreted as intended to rattle Obama.

“When reporters would call to ask her about this perceived feud, she would hand the phone to me, she never gave it a second thought, frankly. She was an intellect and never interested in any of that,” her son said.

Mrs. Palmer died May 25 from heart failure. She was 83.

Her political career may have drawn outsized attention, but it was just a chapter in a lifetime spent lifting up the lives of Black people in Chicago and around the globe.

Mrs. Palmer helped organize the anti-apartheid movement in Chicago in the 1980s and was arrested and charged with trespassing along with 16 others while marching in front of the city’s South African consulate. All 16 went to trial and were found not guilty by a jury. 

“Not only that, the jury sent the judge a note to read aloud in court expressing their wishes to also join the Free South Africa Movement,” said Wright, who defended Mrs. Palmer.

During the protest that led to her arrest, Mrs. Palmer and others in the movement held an anti-apartheid poster aloft that she later presented to the South African President Nelson Mandela when he visited Chicago in 1993.

Mrs. Palmer grew up in Indiana. She attended Indiana University and moved to Chicago for higher education. She received a master’s from Roosevelt University and a doctorate from Northwestern University, where she co-authored two books on adult literacy and tutored at the university’s “Black House” — a longtime hub for African American student life. 

Related

“It was a place of refuge and mentoring and care, and she helped move students along and become successful,” her son said. She referred to a number of Black students who went on to make waves in various professional careers as her “Black House babies,” her son said.

Her husband, Buzz Palmer, who passed away in 2021, was her partner in activism. He had served in the Air Force, where he learned to speak German and his duties included monitoring radio communications in East Germany and behind the Iron Curtain. He went on to become a Chicago police officer who co-founded Chicago’s Afro-American Patrolmen’s League in 1968.

Related

The pair met when Mrs. Palmer worked briefly as a teacher at Malcom X College, where Buzz Palmer worked as head of security and interceded on her behalf with an unwanted suitor.

They held the first fundraiser for Harold Washington’s historic 1983 campaign at the kitchen table of their South Shore home, Robinson said.

Related

Mrs. Palmer’s husband went on to head Chicago’s Sister Cities program during Washington’s administration, allowing the couple to connect with people around the world who saw the Black struggle in the U.S. as an impetus for change.

The couple also co-founded the Black Press Institute and helped start an international news digest, the Black Press Review. They helped organize gatherings for Black journalists to meet newsmakers, including United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan. 

“Mom was beloved by family, comrades, her hundreds of friends and the community,” her son said.

Screenshot_2023_05_31_at_7.11.32_PM.png

Then-U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, left, with Alice and Buzz Palmer.

Provided

Mrs. Palmer loved classic movies, BBC mysteries and collected antique teddy bears.

In addition to her son, she is survived by her daughter, Zella Palmer, and stepdaughter Lisa Palmer, as well as seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A memorial is being planned.

Next Up In Obituaries
William Brandt, influential Democrat, corporate restructuring pioneer, dies at 73
Bill McGovern, former Bears assistant coach and UCLA defensive coordinator, dies at 60
George Maharis, ‘Route 66’ star, dies at 94
Irv Abramson, WWII Battle of the Bulge survivor and Honor Flight Chicago booster, dies at 97
Ed Ames, singer who starred in TV’s ‘Daniel Boone,’ dies at 95
Marge Summit, gay rights activist and bar owner who welcomed everyone, dies at 87
The Latest
_Z722232.jpg
News
3 men badly hurt in East Garfield Park crash
Two cars collided about 5:30 p.m. One struck a tree. Two of the men involved appear to have suffered gunshot wounds, fire officials said. They are hospitalized.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run May 4, 2022 in Old Irving Park.
Crime
‘I’ll get you,’ brother of Goonie Boss gang leader allegedly warns witness at trial
Rosco Blackman is charged with witness tampering. He is suspected of threatening a witness during a break at Romeo Blackman’s racketeering trial Tuesday.
By Kade Heather
 
Aida “Bong” Pajarito (right), 80, who is originally from the Philippines and Taofeekat Olugbile, 37, from Nigeria, smile during a naturalization ceremony on Guaranteed Rate Field before the White Sox v.s. Los Angeles Angels game, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Twenty-four people from 17 different countries became U.S. citizens after being sworn in by Hon. Marvin E. Aspen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Immigration
New U.S. citizens sworn in at first naturalization ceremony at White Sox park
Two dozen people, ages 18 to 80, from 17 countries, were sworn in before the early afternoon game between the White Sox and Los Angeles Angels.
By Michael Loria
 
Manager David Ross #3 of the Chicago Cubs visits the mound for a pitching change during the ninth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field on May 31, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Rays defeated the Cubs 4-3.
Cubs
Cubs lose to Rays, fall inches short of sweeping best team in baseball
The series win represented a bounce back for the Cubs, who were swept by the Reds over the weekend.
By Maddie Lee
 
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Bears
Kyler Gordon ready to take giant leap in 2023
The Bears’ second-year cornerback is in a comfort zone after learning some tough lessons in an up-and-down rookie season.
By Mark Potash
 