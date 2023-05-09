The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Obituaries News Sports

Joe Kapp, former Vikings and Cal quarterback, dies at age 85

Kapp is the only quarterback to lead his teams to the Rose Bowl, Super Bowl and Grey Cup.

By  Josh Dubow | Associated Press
   
SHARE Joe Kapp, former Vikings and Cal quarterback, dies at age 85
Former Vikings quarterback Joe Kapp, shown with Bears running back Gale Sayers in 1970, has died at age 85.

Former Vikings quarterback Joe Kapp, shown with Bears running back Gale Sayers in 1970, has died at age 85.

Paul Shane/AP

Joe Kapp, the tough quarterback who led the Minnesota Vikings to their first Super Bowl and California to its last Rose Bowl, has died. He was 85. Cal confirmed that Kapp died on Monday. He had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

After a stellar collegiate career at Cal in the 1950s that was capped by an appearance in the 1959 Rose Bowl, Kapp went on to star in Canada before making it to the NFL. He took over for Fran Tarkenton in Minnesota and led the Vikings to a Super Bowl appearance in the 1969 season before losing to Kansas City. Kapp is the only quarterback to lead his team to a Rose Bowl, Grey Cup and Super Bowl.

Kapp also later coached his alma mater for five seasons and was on the sideline for one of the most memorable plays in school history when the Golden Bears returned a kickoff with five laterals to beat rival Stanford on the final play in 1982, scoring the TD with the Cardinal band on the field. Kapp helped lead Cal to the Pacific Coast Conference title in 1958 and a trip to the Rose Bowl, where the Bears lost to Iowa.

When he was hired to coach at Cal before the 1982 season, he vowed not to drink his favorite alcoholic beverage tequila until the Bears made another appearance in the storied bowl game. They never made it back in his lifetime. Kapp spent his first eight seasons in the CFL with Calgary and the BC Lions. He took the Stampeders to the playoffs in his second season and led the Lions to back-to-back Grey Cup appearances, winning it all in his second try in 1964.

“Along with helping put the Lions on the map after some lean early years, Joe also served as a trailblazer for quarterbacks making a name for themselves on both sides of the border,” the BC Lions said in a statement.He then went to the NFL in 1967 as part of a complicated trade between teams in different leagues and replaced Tarkenton, who had been traded by Minnesota to the New York Giants.

Kapp helped the Vikings make the playoffs before losing to Baltimore in 1968 and then threw 19 TD passes and led Minnesota to a 12-2 record the following year when he finished second in MVP voting.He ran and threw a TD pass against Cleveland to lead Minnesota to a 27-7 victory in the 1969 NFL title game. The Vikings then lost the last Super Bowl before the merger to Kansas City.

Kapp left as a free agent the following season and played briefly for the Patriots in 1970. He refused to sign with the team after New England drafted Jim Plunkett first overall in 1971 and never played again.He filed an antitrust suit against the league that he eventually lost.

Kapp had a 20-34-1 record in five years as coach at Cal from 1982-86.

Next Up In Obituaries
Denny Crum, who coached Louisville to two NCAA Tournament championships, dies at 86
Grace Bumbry, 1st Black singer at Germany’s Bayreuth Festival, dies at 86
Lance Ten Broeck, pro golfer-turned-caddie who grew up on the South Side, dies at 67
Vida Blue, three-time World Series champion with the A’s, dies at 73
Daniel Toomey, social worker, counselor and collector of anything that caught his eye, dies at 77
Petr Klima, Stanley Cup-winning Czech forward, dies at 58
The Latest
Antonio Edwards Suarez stars in “Antonio’s Song/I Was Dreaming of a Son” at the Goodman Theatre | Liz Lauren
Theater
Race, gender, fatherhood collide amid one man’s journey to self-discovery in ‘Antonio’s Song’
Through spoken word and movement Antonio Edwards Suarez’s memoir play, co-written with Dael Orlandersmith, delivers a resonating portrait of one man’s real-life turmoil.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Denny Crum, who won two NCAA men’s basketball championships and built Louisville into one of the 1980s’ dominant programs during a Hall of Fame coaching career, has died at age 86.
College Sports
Denny Crum, who coached Louisville to two NCAA Tournament championships, dies at 86
Nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke” because of his cool, unflinching sideline demeanor — legend has it he never uttered a curse word — Crum retired in March 2001 after 30 seasons at Louisville with 675 victories and championships in 1980 and 1986.
By Gary B. Graves | Associated Press
 
A largemouth bass caught from a golf-course pond while watching his son play. Credit: Peter Chung
Sports
Chicago fishing: Crappie fishing “on fire,” river smallmouth, lake largemouth
The improving crappie fishing leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Repoort.
By Dale Bowman
 
Robert E. Crimo III, left appears with his attorneys Gregory Ticsay, assistant public defender for Lake County, center, and Anton Trizna before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti at the Lake County Courthouse Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park shooting suspect’s trial date could be set in September
During a hearing at Lake County Courthouse on Tuesday, Robert E. Crimo III’s first court appearance since January, his lawyer told Judge Victoria Rossetti that they expect to be finished reviewing evidence by the fall.
By David Struett
 
Blackhawks fans and players during a national anthem.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ ticket sales booming, optimism soaring after snagging No. 1 draft pick
The Hawks sold $5.2 million worth of new season-ticket packages, including 1,200 full-season plans, in just 12 hours after winning the NHL draft lottery Monday.
By Ben Pope
 