‘Public servants’ were willing to see our economy, peoples’ lives destroyed

Our current president, Donald Trump, continually shows how unprepared and uninformed he is. He rants and raves, changes his mind momentarily, and sets policy on a momentary whim only to reverse it. His insistence on a wall on our border with Mexico is the latest example of this. Rumor has it that his advisers invented the “wall” because Trump had trouble remembering the salient points about the need for increased border security.

His insistence on a physical wall came from a promise he made to his supporters during the presidential campaign. Now he can’t accept not following through. His inability to admit failure on his wall promise led to the government shutdown that caused 800,000 Americans and lots of civilian contractors to go without pay. Our economy is said to have lost $6 billion.

As upset I am with Trump, I am even more upset with Mitch McConnell and the Republican majority in the Senate. These “public servants” are willing to see our economy and peoples’ lives destroyed in order to support Trump. These senators have to know how unreasonable and dangerous this president is. That they refuse to rein him in is truly worrisome. I wonder about their motives. Are they doing the will of their mega donors with the hope of a lucrative job when they leave the Senate? Are they afraid of his supporters, even as that support erodes? At least now, the House of Representative Democratic majority is holding him accountable.

I wish ALL legislators would truly represent their voters and work for the best interests of all Americans and of our democracy. With Trump’s toxic presidency, it is time for every member of Congress to step up and protect us all.

Karen Wagner, Rolling Meadows

Dosregarded decision

I was not on the jury that convicted Jason Van Dyke. If I had been, I would be feeling betrayed and disrespected now, as the work of that jury has essentially been thrown out by the judge’s sentencing decision. Why do we have a jury system if a judge can capriciously (so it seems to the lay observer) disregard the jury’s decision?

Rebecca Wolfram, Lawndale

Shutdown debacle

The shutdown debacle shows once again the contempt that so many Republican voters and politicians have for government in general and especially for our federal government. Few of them seemed concerned for the workers/contractors and their families and about the important, even essential work that wasn’t getting done or was getting done under duress for free. Our nation is a highly complex machine running on laws and the active support of its citizens for equal justice and the benefit of all. Government shutdowns should never be an extortion tool for either political party. Let’s eliminate shutdowns via legislation.

Mary F. Warren, Wheaton

Buying politicians

We all hate it when we hear of some rich guy buying a congressman, thereby getting a favor. As Trump famously said in a 2015 interview: “As a business person you wanna get along with all sides because you’re gonna need things from everybody.”

But, what is truly maddening is the realization that the Supreme Court has actually made buying a politician the favored rule of the land. Recently the court has invalidated numerous campaign finance restrictions, stating “a substantial and legitimate reason” for making a (substantial) political campaign contribution is that “the candidate will respond by producing those political outcomes the supporter favors.” You have to realize this does not apply to citizens who contribute $100 or $200, only to those rich guys who can “afford” to “buy a politician.”

Lee Knohl, Evanston

Essential reading

John Fountain’s entertaining and informative column regarding meeting “Buddy,” the family cat, in Seattle, was essential reading. He admitted that he was never a feline person partly as a result of all the false and negative disinformation, folklore and lies that vilify them. Like many others John Fountain encountered and truly enjoyed interacting with the cat. Buddy is now a bona fide member of the Fountain family and lets hope that everybody in our society and nation will acknowledge that all cats and dogs have the potential to become an invaluable companion animal.

Brien Comerford, Glenview