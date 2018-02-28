ENDORSEMENT: Daniel J. Burke for Ill. House in 1st District Democratic primary

Our endorsement goes to the incumbent, Daniel J. Burke, with little enthusiasm. Burke, first elected in 1991, is out of touch with this district on the Southwest Side that is more than 60 percent Latino.

Still, Burke is far more capable to succeed in the Legislature than challenger Aaron M. Ortiz, a college counselor at Back of the Yards High School. Ortiz, 26, is a progressive who is backed by congressional front-runner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia. He is likable and smart but has almost no experience in public life. We fail to see how he would, at this stage, turn his affinity and concerns for the district into a legislative cause.

This should be a wake-up call to Chicago progressives to put forth an even mildly experienced candidate who can beat an incumbent on the issues.

When the Democrats running in the 1st Illinois House District primary visited the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Feb. 5, we asked each to introduce themselves to voters. Watch Rep. Burke’s response:

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com.