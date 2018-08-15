Jackson Park trees: Another premature destruction

Is it just me, or does the premature cutting down of trees and the digging up of baseball diamonds in Jackson Park take us back to Mayor Richard M. Daley’s overnight demolition of Meigs Field?

Christine Carsten, Burr Ridge

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

Where are the deficit scolds?

Obviously, President Donald Trump, Republican congressional leaders and the-right wing media are suffering from temporary memory loss. How else to explain the fact that when the president has one his pep rallies the GOP members of Congress and the media fail to mention the massive Trump budget deficits and resulting increase of the national debt?

During the Obama presidency, there was unrelenting criticism (some deserved) from the right wing over the size of budget deficits and the national debt. Maybe the silence of the right wing is because first two Trump budget deficits (estimated), are far larger than any of the last three fiscal year Obama budget deficits. According to some, the 2019 and 2020 budget could well exceed a $1 trillion.

If it isn’t memory loss, then all it would be hypocrisy.

Victor Darst, Huntley

RELATED

Jackson Park trees cut down near Obama Center site despite lawsuit, promises

Trump’s $4.4 trillion budget features soaring deficits

It’s time to resist

On the one year anniversary of Charlottesville, Virginia, and the rise of the hate-filled white supremacist movement, it is time for everyone who is opposed to join the resistance. President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the GOP, and Fox State News are co-conspirators in encouraging right-wing hatred to become a daily part of American life. They also have allies around the world promoting hatred and supporting right-wing strongmen who are dividing people to gain and retain political power.

We cannot stand by and watch fascism triumph in the United States or in any country in the world. It is time for everyone to stand up and use nonviolent civil disobedience to attain equality and human rights.



Frank DiCristofano, North Center