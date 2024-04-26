The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 26, 2024
Arrest warrant issued for Aurora man charged with killing Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca

Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the early Sunday slaying of Huesca in the 3100 block of West 56th St., court records show.

By  Tom Schuba
   
Officer Luis Huesca wears a light blue police uniform as he poses for a portrait in front of an American flag.

Officer Luis Huesca, a six-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, was killed early Sunday. At the police academy, he was a classmate of Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, who was killed in the line of duty last year.

Chicago Police Department

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for an Aurora man charged with fatally shooting Officer Luis Huesca last weekend in Gage Park.

Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the early Sunday slaying in the 3100 block of West 56th St., court records show. No arrest has been reported.

Tate was previously charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to an Olympia Fields home in March, records show. That case is pending.

Huesca was attacked while driving from work to his apartment just blocks from the shooting scene, authorities said. He was still wearing his uniform when he was shot multiple times.

His SUV was stolen and later recovered nearby, according to sources. His gun and badge weren’t found at the scene.

The police department later issued a community alert that included surveillance videos of a person wanted in connection with Huesca’s slaying.

Police released these photos and portions of a surveillance video to help identify a person of interest in their investigation into the killing of Officer Luis Huesca early Sunday in the 3100 block of West 56th Street in Gage Park.

Police released these photos and portions of a surveillance video to help identify a person of interest in their investigation into the killing of Officer Luis Huesca early Sunday in the 3100 block of West 56th Street in Gage Park.

Provided by the Chicago Police Department

The alert asked for the public’s help identifying the male “subject,” who police said should be “considered armed and dangerous.” The videos appear to show him walking down a dark street and wearing different outfits at two convenience stores.

On Tuesday, what would’ve been Huesca’s 31st birthday, his killing was formally classified as a line-of-duty death. The classification means Huesca’s family will now be entitled to additional benefits. The killing of Officer Aréanah Preston, shot during a robbery as she returned home from work last May, was similarly classified as a line-of-duty death.

At the police academy, Huesca was a classmate of Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, who was killed in the line of duty last year.

His wake will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home at 4727 W. 103rd St. in Oak Lawn. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church at 7740 S. Western Ave. in Chicago.

