President Biden to visit Chicago on Wednesday to tout vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will visit the friendly confines of Chicago on Wednesday to “highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements for businesses,” the Chicago Sun-Times has learned.

Biden intends to visit a Chicago business enforcing a vaccine mandate, a White House official said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, both Democrats, are strong supporters of Biden’s domestic agenda with state and city governments benefiting from historic levels of federal funding in order to offset the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden comes as northern Illinois may have punched through the Delta variant threat for now, with downstate Illinois hospitals filled with COVID-19 patients.

Lightfoot said Wednesday she will enforce her Oct. 15 deadline for all city employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine even as the police union, often at odds with Lightfoot, opposes the mandate.

This will be Biden’s second presidential visit to Illinois. For his first visit, he touched down at O’Hare on July 7 and headed to Crystal Lake to boost Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., and to boost his infrastructure plan, now facing a rocky road in Congress, with its fate linked to other legislation.

Vice President Kamala Harris, landing at Midway Airport on April 6, toured a COVID-19 vaccination center at 2260 S. Grove St. organized by the Chicago Federation of Labor.

“Please tell all your friends, tell your aunties and uncles, and your grandparents and kids that when it’s their turn, it’s their time and let’s all just do what we need to do to be healthy to be safe, take care of ourselves and our families, and in that way we will build back up,” she said.

Before returning to the airport, Harris dropped by the Brown Sugar bakery at 328 E. 75th St.

In April, first lady Jill Biden, who teaches at a community college in northern Virginia, made her first visit to Illinois, appearing at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon.

In July, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, husband of the vice president, visited a barbershop in Englewood and a health center a few blocks away on the South Side as part of the Biden administration drive to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

During his speech at McHenry County College - in heavy Trump political turf -Biden said what the infrastructure bill could mean for Illinois. “You’ve got, like many states — all states — you’ve got 230 — 2,374 bridges and over 6,200 miles of highway that are in disrepair. As a result, every driver in this state pays a hidden tax of about $600 per year in wasted time and wasted fuel because of the nature of the roads and bridges — and, by the way, you’re better than a lot of states — not to mention the challenge of getting to work or getting to the daycare center on time to avoid that late fee when you pick up your child.

“Your governor has an ambitious infrastructure plan, and under a bipartisan infrastructure agreement, we’re going to make the biggest investment in roads and bridges since the construction of the Interstate Highway System, literally creating millions of good-paying jobs.”