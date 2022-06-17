The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 17, 2022
Politics News

In DC, Pritzker, Lightfoot pitch DNC on Chicago bid to host 2024 Democratic convention

Top DNC officials also met on Friday with representatives from New York, Houston and Atlanta, the other cities bidding for the convention.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE In DC, Pritzker, Lightfoot pitch DNC on Chicago bid to host 2024 Democratic convention
chicago_dnc_convention.JPG

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot pitched DNC officials on Chicago’s convention bid on Friday. Arriving at the DNC briefing and stopping for a photo were, from left, deputy Mayor Samir Mayekar; World Business Chicago CEO Michael Fassnacht; Lightfoot and deputy chief of staff Kelsey Nulph.

Lynn Sweet/Sun-Times

WASHINGTON - Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot pitched top Democratic National Committee officials on Friday about Chicago’s bid to host the 2024 Democratic convention, bringing boxes of Chicago goodies and - in a show of how serious this bid is - themselves.

In separate presentations, the DNC officials - including DNC Chair Jamie Harrison, who attended via video, and new DNC senior adviser Cedric Richmond, a former top official in the Biden White House - Chicago, New York, Houston and Atlanta representatives made their cases to host the 2024 convention.

The DNC will want to know that a city can make good on its promises - and a point of the joint Pritzker/Lightfoot sales job was to underscore they can deliver on the bid. The mayor and governor of New York, both Democrats, did not attend; New York Mayor Eric Adams’ chief of staff, Frank Carone, was one of the presenters.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner led his team, and the Atlanta bid was briefed by officials from its tourism and convention agency.

WHERE: The DNC team hearing the pitches used the offices of the Democratic consulting company, Bully Pulpit Interactive, a few blocks from the White House.

A NEXT STEP FOR CHICAGO: A DNC site selection delegation will visit Chicago, likely later this summer. A date for the 2024 Democratic convention has not been set.

WHO CAME FROM CHICAGO: The group briefing the DNC about city’s bid included Pritzker; Lightfoot; Lightfoot deputy Mayor Samir Mayekar; deputy chief of staff Kelsey Nulph; Pritzker chief of staff Anne Caprara; deputy Govs. Christian Mitchell and Andy Manar; President and CEO of World Business Chicago Michael Fassnacht; Choose Chicago CEO Lynn Ormond; United Center COO Terry Savarise; and from Magnify Strategies, the company overseeing coordinating the bid, CEO Kaitlin Fahey and founding partner Leah Israel.

THE CHICAGO PITCH: Lightfoot and Pritzker gave opening remarks, with DNC staffers going through detailed power points with other members from the Chicago delegation. Chicago last hosted a convention in 1996, when the Democrats met at the United Center.

Lightfoot told me the city, with its abundance of hotel rooms, restaurants, venues and people experienced in staging large-scale events has a “compelling case” that should make selecting Chicago a “no-brainer. We know how to put on large scale events. We do it every year, multiple times a year.”

Lightfoot added, “The biggest sell I think is, we are in the Heartland. We are in the epicenter of the states they want to activate for Biden-Harris in 2024.”

THAT GOODIE BOX: Things from Chicago vendors, including Chicagwa water from Lake Michigan in cans featuring the artwork of Chicago artists. D.C. water pales in contrast to the great drink that comes out of Chicago’s faucets.

HOUSTON MAYOR: “Big events is what we do in Houston,” Mayor Sylvester Turner told me, before a bus arrived full of Houston officials who run Houston’s police, fire and public transit systems, plus labor and business leaders.

“From an infrastructure point of view, we are quite prepared.”

Houston is a Democratic city in a red state with a governor, Gregg Abbott, who has overseen state efforts to, among other items at odds with the Democratic agenda, lead the nation in restricting abortion rights.

Turner noted that Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin are run by Democratic mayors.

I asked if Abbott was an obstacle they would have to work around.

“No, in fact I think it’s an opportunity for Democrats. You got to expand the map, and you got to sow seeds in areas where you can reap a future crop.”

NEW YORK TEAM: New York is Chicago’s biggest rival in this competition. Both cities are diverse, have Democratic leadership, have an abundance of union hotel rooms, event venues, great restaurants and are transit hubs.

Among the leaders of New York’s delegation were Frank Carone, the chief of staff for Mayor Adams, and also from NYC’s City Hall, deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Tiffany Raspberry, a senior adviser for external affairs.

“The mayor has given us clear instructions,” Carone told me. “This is a priority that we have to put all of our best foot forward” and to make sure that the DNC knows “the depth of our proposal.”

jb_dc.JPG

In DC, Gov. Pritzker arriving at the DNC meeting to pitch Chicago’s 2024 convention bid.

Photo by Lynn Sweet

Next Up In Politics
A Cook County politician’s home got “special attention” from suburban police
Support for Illinois’ 2019 gas tax hike could come back to haunt Republicans
Deaths of 13 babies in Fisher-Price rockers prompt a consumer alert that was delayed by a Congressional gag order
Departing Chicago Community Trust CEO wants city to think big to close growing wealth gap between Black and white Chicagoans
Luis Gutierrez launches nationwide effort to increase number of naturalized citizens
Illinois House candidate distances himself from gaming exec who lost Waukegan casino bid
The Latest
Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Saturday will be a special day for Cubs catcher Willson Contreras
When he comes to bat, younger brother William will be behind the plate as the Braves’ catcher.
By Mark Gonzales
 
merlin_106176132.jpg
Crime
Federal charges for Chicago teen in shooting of marshal, K-9
Tarrion Johnson, 19, allegedly opened fire on officers attempting to arrest him on a warrant.
By Andy Grimm
 
merlin_102087315.jpg
News
Woman who raised Heather Mack’s child in Indonesia could care for her here — if she makes it in time
It wasn’t clear Friday whether Oshar Suartama could get to Chicago before Stella’s current caretaker, Vanessa Favia, has to relinquish custody. If she can’t, the child could wind up with Diana Roque Ellis of Beverly Hills, a friend of Mack’s murdered mother.
By Jon Seidel
 
Michael Kopech’s last start was Sunday in Chicago.
White Sox
White Sox’ Michael Kopech cleared to start Sunday vs. Astros
Michael Kopech’s bullpen session Thursday went well. “He feels good. He’s ready,” manager Tony La Russa said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison
Politics
A Cook County politician’s home got “special attention” from suburban police
Cook County GOP chairman Sean Morrison is a vocal critic of the ruling Democrats and often points to violent crime in Chicago. But Morrison also has benefited for years — starting soon after he became a county commissioner — from “special attention” given to his home by police in south suburban Palos Park.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ Chicago
 