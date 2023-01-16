The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 16, 2023
Politics News Chicago

Congressman Jonathan Jackson endorses mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson

The son of civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. said he has “enormous respect” for U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and considers him a “dear friend.” But Jonathan Jackson said Garcia’s belated entry into the race forced him to make a choice that was not a difficult one, given the bond he has forged with Johnson on the issue of education.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Congressman Jonathan Jackson endorses mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson
Jonathan Jackson (left), shown with his father, Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.

U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson (left), shown with his father, Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., last June, has endorsed Brandon Johnson in the Chicago mayoral race.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Newly elected U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson, the son of civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., on Monday endorsed mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson, boosting Johnson’s efforts to unite a progressive political and labor movement that once was firmly in Jesus “Chuy” Garcia’s corner.

The younger Jackson said he has “enormous respect” for Garcia. But Jackson said Garcia’s belated entry into the race — after the Chicago Teachers Union had already endorsed one of its own in CTU organizer Johnson — forced him to make a choice that was not a difficult one.

“I’ve worked with Brandon as an activist in education. Education is something very close to my heart. I support the work of the Chicago Teachers Union. Those persons that are going in and out of these classrooms are the front-line workers. I think there’s a depth and breadth of scope [to Johnson]. We have a history of working together,” Jackson told the Sun-Times.

“Chuy Garcia is a close friend and ally. I really appreciate Chuy. It was just a matter of timing. He came in a little bit later. And Brandon was already in motion. I shared that with Chuy, as well. I’ve got a lot of people I respect and admire in the race. I’m making a personal choice as to what I think would be best for the city in this time.”

Jackson acknowledged that Garcia “stands for very much the same things that I stand for, as well.” But he and Johnson have more in common. They’re former teachers who forged a lifelong bond while opposing former Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s controversial decision to close a record 50 Chicago public schools.

“We’ve both been educators, teachers. I’ve worked most closely with Brandon in these communities for a longer period of time. I know his pain,” Jackson said. “We’ve been activists together. I’ve seen his rise from activist to legislator. He’s had his eye on this for a long time. I share Brandon’s vision. I share his enthusiasm and commitment. We basically come out of the same tradition of being activists and now legislators. Brandon can take this ultimate leap over to being the executive of the city of Chicago.”

Garcia told the Sun-Times in November that he would love to unite the progressive movement he has championed for a lifetime — but is prepared to go it alone if it’s too late for that in the first round of balloting. He’s confident he can force Mayor Lori Lightfoot or someone else into a runoff and that the progressive family will reunite behind him then.

“Folks know me. … They know what I’ve done. I know we will eventually get their support. I’m the only guy left from the Harold Washington coalition. ... No one in Chicago politics today has been involved in fighting the old corrupt and racist and sexist Chicago machine [longer] than myself,” the 66-year-old Garcia said.

“I’m certain our movement will come together. We have a shared set of values.”

On Monday, Jackson was asked whether he is prepared to pivot to Garcia if Garcia makes the runoff and the lesser-known Johnson is not among the top two finishers.

“Chuy’s a dear friend. We’ll cross that bridge once we get there,” Jackson said.

Johnson said he has known the younger Jackson for a more than a decade, admired Jackson Sr. for a lifetime and was truly “humbled” by Jonathan Jackson’s support.

“To have the support of … the son of a civil rights icon [who] ushered in the progressive movement before it was even called the progressive movement — that means there is a growing chorus of progressive leaders, civil rights leaders that recognize that my candidacy is not just strong. More and more people are convinced that Chicago is better off having someone who can build and bring a coalition together,” Johnson said.

Apparently referring to newly elected U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez, who has also endorsed Johnson, the candidate said, “When have you seen a public school teacher-turned-organizer, a Cook County commissioner get the type of support that has led to the election of two very dynamic Congresspersons from the state of Illinois?”  

With support from progressives and labor — including the CTU, the American Federation of Teachers, SEIU Local 73 and SEIU Healthcare — Johnson said he is living out Dr. King’s dream of having the civil rights and labor rights movement “collide” into a powerful political force.

“It’s a very powerful statement for Chicago and, quite frankly, for the entire country that what our fathers and grandfathers and our grandmothers and mothers dreamed of and saw as potential, the children of that generation are living out that potential,” Johnson said.

Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, shown chatting with supporters

Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, shown chatting with supporters in November, has received the endorsement of Rep. Jonathan Jackson.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Next Up In Politics
High-minded high finance: City sells bonds to the masses
Springfield paramedics charged with murder in man’s death
Lightfoot attacks Vallas at women’s forum for staying ‘silent’ in aftermath of Roe v. Wade decision
More classified documents found at Biden’s Delaware home: White House
For 2nd time in a week, Chicago Police Department under fire over handling of a cop accused of belonging to extremist group
CPS to host online meetings on its plans for controversial Near South Side high school
The Latest
Lonzo Ball
Bulls
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball optimistic for a return, but also realistic
Ball wouldn’t rule out a return this season, and emphasized that it remained his hope to be back in time for a late-season playoff push. But he was also real on Monday, admitting that there was still some obstacles to clear on his rehab path from multiple left knee surgeries.
By Joe Cowley
 
Chicago police uniforms
Chicago
Chicago’s biggest police union is spending money to win power on new oversight councils
The police union paid $25,000 to two election attorneys in an attempt to kick candidates off the ballot in police district races.
By WBEZ Chicago
 
The Fire’s Jhon Durán takes a shot on goal against the Houston Dynamo last season.
Chicago Fire
Fire striker Jhon Durán set to join Aston Villa in $18 million deal
The 19-year-old Durán scored eight goals in 22 appearances for the Fire last season and has played three times for Colombia.
By Associated Press
 
The Minnesota Lynx’s Maya Moore has officially retired from pro basketball.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA great Maya Moore officially retires
The Minnesota Lynx star stepped away from the WNBA in 2019 to help her now-husband Jonathan Irons win his release from prison by getting his 50-year sentence overturned in 2020. Irons married Moore soon after his release and the couple had their first child, Jonathan Jr., in July.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
Libertyville’s Will Buchert (5) drives to the basket to score against Stevenson.
High School Basketball
Monday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 