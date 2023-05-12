The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
What to know about the inauguration of Brandon Johnson

Brandon Johnson is set to become Chicago’s 57th mayor on May 15.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Brandon Johnson waves to a supporter after speaking at his election night party at the Marriott Marquis Chicago after defeating Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Brandon Johnson is set become Chicago’s 57th mayor when he’s sworn in Monday at Credit Union 1 Arena. Here’s everything to know about the ceremonies and festivities surrounding the city’s new leader:

When will Johnson’s inauguration take place?

Johnson is set to be sworn in at 10:30 a.m. on May 15 at Credit Union 1 Arena, 525 S. Racine Ave., at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Where can I watch Johnson’s inauguration?

Tickets for the inauguration at the former UIC Pavilion are sold out, but residents still hoping to attend in-person can join the waitlist in case spots free up.

Those who have secured tickets can start entering the arena at 8:30 a.m. Monday and should allow for time to go through security, according to Johnson’s team.

The city said it also plans to livestream the ceremony on its social media channels.

Will the Chicago City Council also be sworn in?

Yes, City Council members will also be sworn in during the inauguration ceremony.

What other events are scheduled for inauguration day?

Johnson plans to hold an open house at City Hall at 2 p.m. Chicagoans can line up outside his fifth-floor office to greet him.

