Trump expects meeting with Putin fairly soon

MOSCOW — President Donald Trump says he wants to meet with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in the “not too distant future” to discuss the “arms race” between Russia and the U.S.

Trump says he also wants to discuss Ukraine, North Korea, and Syria with the Russian president.

Trump said in the Oval Office: “Í suspect we’ll probably be meeting in the not too distant future to discuss the arms race, which is getting out of control, but we will never allow anybody to have anything even close to what we have.”

Trumps comments came after what he says was a “very good call” with Putin on Tuesday morning to congratulate the Russian leader on his re-election Sunday to a fourth six-year term.

The election was tainted by reports of voting irregularities.