Protect yourself from the ruses, make sure your vote counts

A woman casts her ballot ahead of November 6 midterm elections at an early voting site on Oct. 13, in Chicago. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / /AFP/Getty Images

Don’t let them steal your vote.

They can steal your vote by tampering with voting machines and tallies. Use a paper ballot. Or if you vote electronically, check the tape to verify that your vote is being recorded as you intended.

But there’s more than one way to steal a vote.

They can steal your vote by setting up fake identities online, telling you things you want to hear and influencing you with fake news. Don’t fall for it. Know your sources.

They can steal your vote by lying. For example, they may say “the economy is great” but the truth is that we are spending money we don’t have, just like someone who says, “just charge it” but isn’t able to pay the bill. Seek the truth. Learn about issues and how the candidates stand on them. Check facts.

They can steal your vote by denying your right to vote. Know your rights, and don’t let anyone put obstacles in your way.

They can steal your vote by convincing you that your vote won’t count. They can flood the area with huge signs for their candidates, making you feel you don’t stand a chance. Don’t be disheartened. Vote.

Diane Dassow, Lombard

Scary and sad

Seeing the free Mega Millions tickets being passed out downtown reminds me of a Frank Capra Depression-era movie. Let’s throw money to the masses to keep them quiet in these very severely depressed economic times. Scary and sad. Perhaps that billion should be evenly distributed among everyone, especially those in need.

Felicia Carparelli, Lake View

Check out voting records

For the good of our beleaguered democracy, voters need to rid themselves of duplicitous and corrupt politicians. They should check voting records to avoid being fooled by disingenuous campaign rhetoric. Our country needs voters to vote out politicians who put the financial interests of wealthy individuals and corporate profits ahead of the well-being and future prospects of all Americans.

Lanlan Hoo, Wheaton

Rocket of iron and steel

A police officer was just run over by a carjacker driving a stolen vehicle. He shot at the offender but apparently missed him. I wonder if he would have wounded the carjacker how many in the media would have argued for his job and criminal charging for shooting at an unarmed kid? When are people going to wake up? A vehicle is a 2,000 or 3,000-pound rocket make of iron and steel and can do quite the damage to a human body. Quit overprotecting the criminals and start supporting our police before it’s too late.

Larry Casey, Forest Glen