Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Men’s World Cup win over Iran means bigger payday for U.S. women’s team

he U.S. women’s team will make at least three times more from the men’s World Cup than they received for winning the 2019 women’s tournament.

By  Associated Press
   
The U.S. men’s team celebrates its victory over Iran at the World Cup.

Ashley Landis/AP

DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. women’s team will make at least three times more from the men’s World Cup than they received for winning the 2019 women’s tournament, thanks to a new deal to split World Cup earnings.

A 1-0 win by the men over Iran on Tuesday night increased their World Cup prize money to approximately $380,000 for each player in the squad.

The same applies to players on the U.S. roster for the 2023 Women’s World Cup because of the new collective bargaining agreements between the U.S. Soccer Federation and the men’s and women’s unions.

Under those deals, 90% of the World Cup prize money paid by world soccer body FIFA to the USSF will be pooled and shared equally between the players on this year’s men’s World Cup roster and next year’s Women’s World Cup roster.

Men’s rosters were increased to 26 this year, and the size of rosters for next year’s Women’s World Cup currently is listed as 23 in FIFA’s regulations. If women’s rosters also are increased to 26 per squad, the prize money share for each player would come to $380,769.

The American women’s received a $110,000 bonus for winning the 2019 World Cup.

FIFA is awarding $440 million in prize money to the 32 nations at this year’s World Cup. It awarded $30 million for the 24 teams at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

