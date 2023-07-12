The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Soccer Sports

USMNT falls to Panama in semifinals of CONCACAF Gold Cup

Americans fall in PKs after playing to 1-1 draw

By  Sun-Times wires
   
USMNT

United States interim head coach B.J. Callaghan talks with Cristian Roldan #10 after loosing to Panama during the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Semifinals at Snapdragon Stadium on July 12, 2023 in San Diego, California.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adalberto Carrasquilla converted the decisive penalty kick after Cristian Roldan failed to convert his attempt, and Panama beat the defending champion United States 5-4 in a shootout after a 1-1 tie on Wednesday night to reach the CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Mexico or Jamaica.

Iván Anderson scored his first international goal in the ninth minute of extra time, and Jesús Ferreira tied the score for the U.S. six minutes later.

After beating Canada on penalty kicks in Sunday’s quarterfinal, the U.S. went to a second shootout for the first time in a Gold Cup.

Panama reached the final for the third time after losing to the U.S. in 2005 and 2013. Mexico played Jamaica at Las Vegas later Wednesday.

The U.S., a seven-time winner of the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, failed to reach the final for the first time since losing to Jamaica in a 2015 semifinal.

The game marked the finale of B.J. Callaghan, who led the U.S. to five wins, one loss and one draw as the Americans’ second interim coach this year. Gregg Berhalter returns for the Sept. 9 exhibition against Uzbekistan.

American Cade Cowell hit a post about 20 seconds in and that was the closest to a goal until Panama went ahead nine minutes into extra time. Carrasquilla played a through pass to Anderson, who was kept onside by DeAndre Yedlin. Anderson took a touch and played the ball past onrushing goalkeeper Matt Turner, then kicked the ball into the open net for his first international goal.

Ferreira scored six minutes later after Matt Miazga played a long pass to Jordan Morris, who headed the ball into the penalty area. Ferreira volleyed the ball with his right shin from 16 yards past the outstretched left hand of a diving Orlando Mosquera for his 15th international goal, his seventh of the tournament 

With the U.S. going first in the shootout, Ferreira was stopped by Mosquera.

Fidel Escobar and Ismael Díaz beat Turner, while Djordje Mihailovic and Morris were successful for the U.S. Turner dove to his left to stop Christian Martínez and Julian Gressel and Miazga converted around Édgar Bárcenas successful kick for Panama, leaving the U.S. ahead 4-3.

Cecilio Waterman tied the score with Panama’s fifth shot, Mosquera dove right to parry Roldan’s attempt and Carrasquilla put his shot inside Turner’s right post

