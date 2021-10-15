Alize Johnson makes statement to the Bulls with roster decisions coming

Alize Johnson put himself in the discussion.

There’s no denying that.

That’s why the talks concerning final decisions on guaranteed roster spots was expected to go late Friday night and possibly into Saturday morning if need be for the Bulls.

The 6-foot-7 rebounding machine came into camp with the reputation of being a relentless rebounder and was as good as advertised. Backing up Nikola Vucevic as Tony Bradley was recovering from a back injury, Johnson proved that watching all the Dennis Rodman videos had some staying power in the way he plays.

“His energy, competitiveness and just a winner,’’ Johnson said, when discussing his admiration for Rodman. “Right now I’m trying to be that. When I go out there and rebound, I have a knack for the ball. I love to do it. It’s something that goes unnoticed on the floor sometimes, but it’s one of my strengths.’’

It hasn’t gone unnoticed by coach Billy Donovan, who was flat-out asked on Friday if Johnson was in the mix for a roster spot.

The coach wanted to wait until he had the sit-down with the front office before showing their hand obviously, but he praised Johnson for the camp he’s had, especially when going against much bigger centers.

“He’s just got a tenacious attitude,’’ Donovan said of Johnson. “I don’t worry about [size] with him because the one thing about Alize is he has rebounded at every level he’s been at, whether it’s been high school, college or now the NBA. That’s just what he’s going to do.’’

The one weakness in the Johnson situation? Does he have the skillset to play the four in Donovan’s system?

“Is he somebody that can play the four? I don’t really have that answer,’’ Donovan said.

In some systems the four and the five are very interchangeable. That’s not necessarily the case under Donovan. Even more so this season, as the offense and defense are tailored to what Vucevic does in that center position, and what Patrick Williams does at the four.

“It would probably be a little bit different because I think we’ve switched a lot more this year,’’ Donovan said of how he’s using the four compared to the five this season. “So I think if you look at the time [Johnson’s] had defensively on the floor he’s predominantly been in coverage as a center – been in some form of pick-and-roll coverage. I do think he has the ability to switch, but he hasn’t really done that a whole lot.

“The other part of that, offensively we’ve used our five man as facilitators. So that would require [Johnson] being off the ball a lot more and being a cutter, a mover, and a floor spacer, and that’s something he really hasn’t done.’’

Happy returns

Williams (left ankle) and Tony Bradley (back) each made their preseason debuts against Memphis, even though both were working on minutes restrictions.

Great news for the entire roster, as Donovan was hoping that as long as there were no setbacks in practice, the Bulls will be almost fully healthy for the opener in Detroit on Wednesday.

Coby White (shoulder surgery) is at least a month away from testing his shoulder and having a more definite timetable, but adding two healthy bodies to a frontcourt that lacked depth was big for the squad. Especially with Donovan trying to figure out how rotations will look.

“It’s not so much about who’s starting, but it’s how you’re necessarily rotating,’’ Donovan said. “And I think that’s gonna be something we’ll have to go through and gain more and more information on even as we’re going through the regular season a little bit.’’