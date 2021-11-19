 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Sports Saturday

Polling Place: What time of season do you start tuning into college basketball?

Even NFL nuts and NBA lovers come around to the college hoops season eventually.

By Steve Greenberg
Illinois v Marquette
Illinois and Marquette already played an exciting one.
Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

There are places in this country where interest in college sports reigns supreme. College football in Alabama, for example. College basketball in Kentucky, for another.

In a pro sports town such as Chicago? Yeah, good luck with that.

But even NFL nuts and NBA lovers come around to the college hoops season eventually. It’s a cold, hard fact because — come on — everyone comes around. If not in November, then maybe after the Super Bowl. If not then, then of course for March Madness. Go ahead, try to deny it. You can’t. You wouldn’t dare.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we asked respondents when they start tuning in to college hoops: out of the gate, after football or not until March.

“Never isn’t an option?” @mike9827 commented.

OK, fine, so he dared. We’d still bet he could at least hum along to “One Shining Moment.”

Also this time: a Blackhawks poll and a Bears poll. Let’s get to ’em:

Poll No. 1: When do you start watching college basketball?

Upshot: Over the first week of games alone, Illinois threw away a game at Marquette, DePaul went off from the three-point line late in an upset of Rutgers, and Kansas and Duke made statements against Michigan State and Kentucky, respectively. And that’s just a small slice of the early-season pie. It’s a lot of fun for those who dig it, but, hey, you do you.

Poll No. 2: Would you like to see the Blackhawks drop the “interim” tag from Derek King’s title and lock him in as coach?

Upshot: We won’t lie — we knew it was way too soon to ask this question. But we also knew there would be a good number of “yeses” given how wild Hawks fans have been going for King in his first handful of games since taking over for Jeremy Colliton. “Realistically and objectively, it’s smart to wait a little while,” @arosen76 wrote. “But the fan in me says yes because I love this freaking dude.”

Poll No. 3: The Bears host the Ravens on Sunday. What about that four-game losing streak?

Upshot: According to @RAGreen2019, it “depends on which version of the defense shows up.” Will it be the version that’s without star pass rusher Khalil Mack or the version that’s without star pass rusher Khalil Mack? Oof, those are the same thing, aren’t they? With Mack out — for the season — it’ll be tough sledding for the 3-6 Bears against the 6-3 Ravens.

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges

The anonymous jury, whose racial makeup was not disclosed by the court but appeared to be overwhelmingly white, deliberated for close to 3 1/2 days.

By Associated Press

Teen boys, 15 and 16, shot in Fernwood

The teens, 15 and 16, were on the sidewalk about 5 p.m. in the 10000 block of South Parnell Avenue when someone opened fire.

By Sun-Times Wire

Popular Public League announcer Mark Farina dies at 61

Over the years and across the seasons, Mark Farina provided the soundtrack for Public League sports.

By Mike Clark

In his 8th start, Bears QB Justin Fields must move beyond rookie turbulence vs. Ravens

The Bears need a good look at Fields — and a sharp assessment of whether Matt Nagy is the right coach to pair with him for 2022 and beyond. The final eight games should provide a fair evaluation.

By Jason Lieser

13 adults at CPS school accused of sexual misconduct or covering it up

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said Friday there was a "culture of behavior" at Marine Leadership Academy that is "not tolerated by our district."

By Nader Issa

Protesters gather in Chicago after Rittenhouse verdict

At least two groups called for supporters to gather downtown after Kyle Rittenhouse was found innocent of all charges in the shooting in summer 2020 in Kenosha.

By Sun-Times Staff Report