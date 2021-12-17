Guard Alex Caruso could be a key player as Bulls try to become whole

The Bulls continued sticking to individual workouts on Friday, with the franchise still trying to climb out of the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols that decimated the roster the last two weeks.

In Alex Caruso’s case, he’s avoided the protocols, but he’s still been limping his way back.

The combo guard was sidelined last week with soreness in his lower right hamstring and into his calf, missing two games before he returned for the loss in Miami. But even in Caruso’s comeback on South Beach, he looked tentative in his movement, and was still on a minutes restriction.

Having two games postponed this week, as well as continuing to get physical therapy on the leg, might be just what Caruso needed, especially with the team slowly trying to become whole again.

“No question I think that helps Alex,’’ coach Billy Donovan said of the week-long shutdown. “So he’s doing fine, there was no kind of residual effects or any kind of issue with him after the [Heat] game where he was experiencing any kind of symptoms in his hamstrings or any problems.

“He actually felt pretty good. Certainly this week gives him more time to get treatment and continue to make that area in his hamstring stronger through the treatment, so I think he’s recovered.’’

With starting two guard Zach LaVine likely in the protocol until after Christmas, and DeMar DeRozan still day-to-day, Caruso’s presence is not only important, but needed.

There’s a good chance Caruso could start against his former Lakers franchise on Sunday, and of course it would continue to mean a lot to him.

He was given the starting nod when the two teams met in Los Angeles last month, and while he only took one shot the entire game his impact was felt not only in the box score, but doing the dirty work that doesn’t always register on the stat sheet.

In Caruso’s 34 minutes of work, he guarded almost every Laker starter – including Anthony Davis on several possessions – as well as finishing with six rebounds, five assists and two steals. He also just happened to register a plus-28 in the plus/minus category.

In his mind the Lakers raised him to be the player he currently is, but his mentality remains to haunt them like he tries to do every other opponent.

“I think the most important thing for me was my time in LA and being around so many veteran players, true professionals,’’ Caruso said recently. “They taught me how you’re supposed to go about your business, how you’re supposed to work, how you show up for practice, how you show up for every game, the attention to detail you take on opponents.

“I was really fortunate the championship year and last year to be around a bunch of great professionals, true pros and great coaches with prior experience. It kind of helped me figure out what I needed to do to stick around. And then obviously I just coupled that with my style, my energy, my passion. And it’s been working so far.’’

The Bulls won’t argue that.

Even in missing several games, Caruso leads the NBA in steals per game with 2.2, and was tied for fourth overall in total steals with 52. He was also tied for first with 3.8 deflections per game, and fourth in total deflections with 90.

His hands are disruptive, but his mentality is contagious. Just what a short-handed roster will need, as the Bulls look to resume play.

“Through the course of the game I just try and win each possession,’’ Caruso said. “If you have that mindset of being present, win each possession, I think they’ll eventually add up. You win enough of them, you win the game.’’