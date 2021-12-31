Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan has knockout power, beating Pacers at the horn

DeMar DeRozan calls those moments “Championship Rounds.’’

That time in a tight basketball game where fighters fight and glass jaws break.

This latest knockout punch courtesy of the 32-year-old veteran forward.

Thanks to a Caris LeVert miss with 9.6 seconds left in regulation, DeRozan played late-game hero once again, hitting the improbable running three-pointer off one leg at the final horn and delivering the Bulls to the 108-106 win over the Pacers on Friday afternoon.

“A relief,’’ DeRozan said of the shot and his celebration after. “It was one of those hard-fought games, an aggressive game. Kind of reminded of a playoff-physicality game. For that shot to go in when we were battling that entire fourth quarter, feeling like nothing was going our way on both ends … felt like we were getting beat up. So a big-time relief for me.’’

It was more than just that.

DeRozan’s “New Year’s Eve Heave,’’ as teammate Zach LaVine tweeted out, not only gave the Bulls (23-10) their sixth-straight win, but put them atop the Eastern Conference with Brooklyn – who was also 23-10. The Bulls have beaten the Nets in both meetings this season, however.

Not bad for DeRozan, who was 0-for-2 from three in the game before that shot, and was struggling with a 7-for-23 from the field. That’s why “relief’’ was so accurate in his description after the game.

He knew he and his teammates were guilty of stealing one, playing flat most of the night and down six points with just 2:17 left on the clock.

“I’m a firm believer that as long as I’ve got time I’ve got a chance,’’ DeRozan said. “I always take that approach into a game knowing everything is not going to be perfect. You want to play a perfect game, but that’s just not going to happen. Sometimes there’s going to be rough nights and you’ve just got to understand that as long as there’s time on that clock you can figure out something to pull out a victory.’’

That they did.

Then again, the Pacers (14-22) have been one of the worst teams in the league in the final minutes of games, so they stayed in character.

Justin Holiday gave the home team that lead with a free throw, but Coby White continued his recent stellar play, hitting his sixth three-pointer of the night. LaVine, who was also a bit off in finishing 7-for-17 for 17 points, cut the deficit to one with a nasty poster dunk.

Both defenses dug in, and after Caris LeVert made two free throws with 56.5 seconds left, it was time for DeRozan to put the cape on.

He not only grabbed an offensive rebound off a LaVine miss, but hit the 14-footer to bring the Bulls to within a point with 36.4 seconds, and then in the final possession inserted the ultimate dagger with his cinematic finish.

“Obviously he made an unbelievable shot,’’ acting head coach Chris Fleming said of DeRozan. “I think our guys deserve a lot of credit for somehow staying around in that game. A lot of credit to those guys to find a way to win on a night we didn’t have our best stuff.’’

Well, White did.

Not only did he score 24 points, but dove on the floor to help the Bulls secure the rebound that led to DeRozan’s shot.

“Without Coby we don’t win this game,’’ DeRozan said.

Even better news for the Bulls was that after the Monday game in Washington, they should get back to full strength. Not many teams can say that right about now.