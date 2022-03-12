The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Sports MLB

Baseball quiz: It’s been a maddening March already

There are two types of madness these days: The kind that comes with the NCAA Tournament and the kind that came with the MLB lockout.

By Bill Chuck
 March 12, 2022 08:00 AM
SHARE Baseball quiz: It’s been a maddening March already
Mark Grace #17

Former Cubs first baseman Mark Grace.

Getty Images

Tomorrow is Selection Sunday for March Madness, otherwise known as the NCAA Tournament. Unless the colleges lock the players out (not gonna happen), Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games will take place March 25 and 27 at the United Center. 

Meanwhile, baseball is back!

As your quiz commissioner, I pledge not to lock any of you out.

Good luck this week. I hope to double your pleasure and double your fun.

1. The Wrigley Company introduced Doublemint gum in 1914 and did not use two different mints in the gum. The name came from the double distillation process used to produce double the peppermint flavor. Now that we got that out of the way, which Chicago player has hit the most doubles in a season?

a. Billy Herman

b. Mark Grace

c. Albert Belle

d. Magglio Ordonez

2. Here are three active players: Anthony Rizzo, Jose Abreu and Kris Bryant. Who has the most sacrifice bunts?

a. Anthony Rizzo

b. Jose Abreu

c. Kris Bryant

d. All the same

3. “Saturday in the Park” was the band Chicago’s first gold single, and it got me thinking. In the last 10 seasons (2012-21), which team has had the better winning percentage on Saturdays?

a. Cubs

b. White Sox

c. The same

4. Ty Cobb was “The Georgia Peach.” Mickey Mantle was “The Commerce Comet.” Bob Feller was known as “The Heater from Van Meter.” Which of the following Chicago pitchers could be described as “Perth at Birth”?

a. Lance Lynn

b. Liam Hendriks

c. Zach Davies

d. Rex Brothers

5. Who is the only Cubs player to wear uniform No. 68? Here’s a hint: He was a recent World Series participant.

a. Jorge Soler

b. Martin Maldonado

c. Brooks Raley

d. Joc Pederson

6. Dennis Franz, the pride of Maywood, Illinois, has been as much fun as you could want from an actor in many TV shows. He was award-winning as Detective Andy Sipowicz in the ABC television series “NYPD Blue.” Which baseball-themed show was Franz also a regular in?

a. Hill Street Blues

b. Bay City Blues

c. Beverly Hills Buntz

d. Chicago Story

7. Since 1901, which Chicago team has allowed 20-plus runs in a game more often?

a. Cubs

b. White Sox

c. The same

8. Jose Abreu is a lifetime 13-for-22 (.591) against which pitcher?

a. James Shields

b. Kyle Hendricks

c. Marcus Stroman

d. Jake Arrieta

9. Final question for the week: In the 2021 season, the Sox had nine walk-off victories and the Cubs eight. Which team had more walk-off losses?

a. White Sox

b. Cubs

c. The same

ANSWERS

1. Billy Herman hit 57 doubles for the 1935 Cubs, then doubled down on his success with another 57 doubles for the 1936 Cubs.

2. Feel free to add Joey Votto, Paul Goldschmidt, Giancarlo Stanton and Mike Trout to this trio of players who never have recorded a sacrifice hit.

3. In the last 10 years, the Dodgers have played better than any team in baseball on Saturdays (161-92, .636). The Cubs are 22nd in the majors with a record of 116-135 (.462). The White Sox have the worst record, going 106-143 for a winning percentage of .426.

4. Liam Hendriks was born in Perth, Australia.

5. From 2014 to 2016, Jorge Soler, the 2021 World Series MVP, wore No. 68 when he played for the Cubs. He remains the first and last with that number for the team.

6. The briefly aired “Bay City Blues” (not to be confused with the Raymond Chandler novel of the same name) centered on a Bay City, California, minor-league baseball team, the Bluebirds. Dennis Franz played pitching coach Angelo Carbone.

7. The Sox have allowed 20-plus runs 10 times, with a high of 22 runs in 1937. The Cubs have given up 20-plus runs 11 times, allowing 23 five times.

8. Jose just loves hitting against Kyle Hendricks.

9. They each had eight walk-off losses.

Have a great week. Write to me; I answer emails. Tweet me. Tell your friends about the quiz and send me any fun Chicago baseball questions.

Next Up In Sports
Polling Place: Now that Aaron Rodgers is staying in Green Bay, will he keep owning the Bears?
Is Fire midfielder Gaston Gimenez performing like a Designated Player?
Chicago outdoors: Illinois bobcats, crying for the planet, red-tailed hawks & interstates, Iceland gull
Blackhawks defensemen share what makes Alex DeBrincat’s shot so difficult to defend
Think picking winners is no sweat? Guess again
Rebuffed by Bears, Mike Singletary embraces next challenge: reality TV
The Latest
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Now that Aaron Rodgers is staying in Green Bay, will he keep owning the Bears?
Rodgers just had to sign a four-year, $200 million extension to continue quarterbacking that team the Bears just can’t beat.
By Steve Greenberg
March 12, 2022 08:30 AM
Chicago_Fire_FC_at_Inter_Miami_CF_02_26_22___DRV_PNK_Stadium___Gaston_Gimenez_Original_Image_m60991.jpg
Chicago Fire
Is Fire midfielder Gaston Gimenez performing like a Designated Player?
To some, Gimenez is a DP who hasn’t had the game-breaking moments to justify his contract. To others, he’s an important cog who makes crucial contributions that might go under the radar.
By Brian Sandalow
March 12, 2022 08:00 AM
An Iceland gull. Credit: Dr. Elizabeth Pector
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Illinois bobcats, crying for the planet, red-tailed hawks & interstates, Iceland gull
The season wrap-up for Illinois bobcats, a question on red-tailed hawks along interstates, crying for the planet, and an Iceland gull photograph are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
March 12, 2022 07:12 AM
Medical personnel help each other suit up at a federal COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Northlake on Mar. 22, 2020. The state had just gone into lockdown.
Editorials
Looking back on two years of a global health crisis
No one envisioned that the last two years would be as deadly and dreadful as they turned out to be.
By CST Editorial Board
March 12, 2022 07:00 AM
DeBrincat_shot_6.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks defensemen share what makes Alex DeBrincat’s shot so difficult to defend
For Riley Stillman, it’s DeBrincat’s “three feet wide” wheelhouse. For Connor Murphy, it’s how he can shoot from many locations around his body. And for Caleb Jones, it’s the quickness of his release.
By Ben Pope
March 12, 2022 06:30 AM