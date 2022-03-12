Baseball quiz: It’s been a maddening March already

Tomorrow is Selection Sunday for March Madness, otherwise known as the NCAA Tournament. Unless the colleges lock the players out (not gonna happen), Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games will take place March 25 and 27 at the United Center.

Meanwhile, baseball is back!

As your quiz commissioner, I pledge not to lock any of you out.

Good luck this week. I hope to double your pleasure and double your fun.

1. The Wrigley Company introduced Doublemint gum in 1914 and did not use two different mints in the gum. The name came from the double distillation process used to produce double the peppermint flavor. Now that we got that out of the way, which Chicago player has hit the most doubles in a season?

a. Billy Herman

b. Mark Grace

c. Albert Belle

d. Magglio Ordonez

2. Here are three active players: Anthony Rizzo, Jose Abreu and Kris Bryant. Who has the most sacrifice bunts?

a. Anthony Rizzo

b. Jose Abreu

c. Kris Bryant

d. All the same

3. “Saturday in the Park” was the band Chicago’s first gold single, and it got me thinking. In the last 10 seasons (2012-21), which team has had the better winning percentage on Saturdays?

a. Cubs

b. White Sox

c. The same

4. Ty Cobb was “The Georgia Peach.” Mickey Mantle was “The Commerce Comet.” Bob Feller was known as “The Heater from Van Meter.” Which of the following Chicago pitchers could be described as “Perth at Birth”?

a. Lance Lynn

b. Liam Hendriks

c. Zach Davies

d. Rex Brothers

5. Who is the only Cubs player to wear uniform No. 68? Here’s a hint: He was a recent World Series participant.

a. Jorge Soler

b. Martin Maldonado

c. Brooks Raley

d. Joc Pederson

6. Dennis Franz, the pride of Maywood, Illinois, has been as much fun as you could want from an actor in many TV shows. He was award-winning as Detective Andy Sipowicz in the ABC television series “NYPD Blue.” Which baseball-themed show was Franz also a regular in?

a. Hill Street Blues

b. Bay City Blues

c. Beverly Hills Buntz

d. Chicago Story

7. Since 1901, which Chicago team has allowed 20-plus runs in a game more often?

a. Cubs

b. White Sox

c. The same

8. Jose Abreu is a lifetime 13-for-22 (.591) against which pitcher?

a. James Shields

b. Kyle Hendricks

c. Marcus Stroman

d. Jake Arrieta

9. Final question for the week: In the 2021 season, the Sox had nine walk-off victories and the Cubs eight. Which team had more walk-off losses?

a. White Sox

b. Cubs

c. The same

ANSWERS

1. Billy Herman hit 57 doubles for the 1935 Cubs, then doubled down on his success with another 57 doubles for the 1936 Cubs.

2. Feel free to add Joey Votto, Paul Goldschmidt, Giancarlo Stanton and Mike Trout to this trio of players who never have recorded a sacrifice hit.

3. In the last 10 years, the Dodgers have played better than any team in baseball on Saturdays (161-92, .636). The Cubs are 22nd in the majors with a record of 116-135 (.462). The White Sox have the worst record, going 106-143 for a winning percentage of .426.

4. Liam Hendriks was born in Perth, Australia.

5. From 2014 to 2016, Jorge Soler, the 2021 World Series MVP, wore No. 68 when he played for the Cubs. He remains the first and last with that number for the team.

6. The briefly aired “Bay City Blues” (not to be confused with the Raymond Chandler novel of the same name) centered on a Bay City, California, minor-league baseball team, the Bluebirds. Dennis Franz played pitching coach Angelo Carbone.

7. The Sox have allowed 20-plus runs 10 times, with a high of 22 runs in 1937. The Cubs have given up 20-plus runs 11 times, allowing 23 five times.

8. Jose just loves hitting against Kyle Hendricks.

9. They each had eight walk-off losses.

Have a great week. Write to me; I answer emails. Tweet me. Tell your friends about the quiz and send me any fun Chicago baseball questions.

