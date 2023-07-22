Baseball quiz: Weathering the season thus far

With 71 days remaining until the final day of the season, I only wish that one of the Chicago nines could get as hot as the weather. Unfortunately, this season has been one of continual thunderstorms on our parade. This is not to say that I don’t like a good storm. I frequently point out to people that when I’m walking my dog, Casey, that I would rather be wet from rain than wet from sweat. Case disagrees.

So, what does this have to do with today’s quiz? Well, not a whole lot other than we’re going to be looking at hot stats and not-so-hot stats through both the first half of the season and the All-Star break. These are a tad more obscure than those you read about on these fine pages, but that’s the joy of it. So have fun and learn a lot (and stay dry).