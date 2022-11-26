The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 26, 2022
Sports Bears NFL

Bears vs. Jets — What to Watch 4

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams leads a pass rush that is fourth in the NFL in sacks (32) and second in quarterback hits (81) — including 17 sacks and 24 quarterback hits in the last three games.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears vs. Jets — What to Watch 4
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (left) combined with teammate John Franklin-Myers (right) to sack Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (middle) in the Jets’ 40-17 victory over the Dolphins on Oct. 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images

KEY MATCHUP 

Three years after he was the third overall pick in the draft, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is having a breakout season, with eight sacks and 18 quarterback hits this season. 

Williams has a half-sack or more in eight of the Jets’ last nine games. He heads a Jets pass rush that is fourth in the NFL in sacks (32) and second in quarterback hits (81) — including 17 sacks and 24 quarterback hits in the last three games.

As productive as the Bears’ offense has been in the running game, their pass protection has been shaky, including last week when the Grady Jarrett-led Falcons sacked Justin Fields four times. 

The Bears figure to get a boost with right guard Teven Jenkins’ likely return from a hip injury, but the interior line — left guard Cody Whitehair, center Sam Mustipher and presumably Jenkins — will have to be better than they’ve been regardless of wither Fields or Trevor Siemian starts at quarterback. 

TRENDING

The last four quarterbacks to face the Bears have had 100-plus passer ratings, with a combined seven touchdowns and one interception — Dak Prescott (114.5), Tua Tagovailoa (135.7), Jared Goff (113.6) and Marcus Mariota (100.2). 

Now the Bears’ withering defense — without cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker, who are in concussion protocol — faces Jets back-up Mike White, who will start after former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson was benched this week.

White had a 75.1 passer rating (five touchdowns, eight interceptions) in four games in place of Wilson last season. But that’s deceiving. He had a spectacular debut as a starter, throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns (with two interceptions) in a 34-34 upset of the Bengals. And he was on his way to a similar performance the following week — against Matt Eberflus’ Colts defense (7-of-11, 95 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions 121.4 rating) — before leaving with a forearm injury in the first quarter of a 7-7 game. 

PLAYER TO WATCH 

The Bears will either be starting a banged-up Justin Fields or a rusty Trevor Siemian at quarterback. 

Fields separated his shoulder on the final drive against the Falcons last week. Except for a token appearance against the Cowboys in Week 8, Siemian hasn’t played since a relief appearance with the Saints last season in Week 17 — he threw two touchdown passes in a 30-20 victory over the Falcons. He hasn’t started since last Thanksgiving, a 31-6 loss to the Bills. 

X-FACTOR

The Jets have improved significantly in Robert Saleh’s second season as head coach — from 4-13 to 6-4; from 32nd in scoring defense to ninth through 11 games. But they had some internal strife following a 10-3 loss to the Patriots last week, with Wilson irking some teammates by dismissing accountability for the loss. 

Wilson has since apologized to his teammates, but it’s possible that turning to White — a locker room favorite — could energize an up-and-coming team. 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ culture club — all for 1, and 1 for all
Bears WR Darnell Mooney frustrated by losses, not dip in statistics
Bears notes: Rookies Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker out vs. Jets
It’s not whether Bears quarterback Justin Fields can play Sunday — it’s whether he should
Bears QB Trevor Siemian: ‘If I gotta play, I’ll be ready’
Bears QB Justin Fields limited in practice, questionable Sunday vs. Jets
The Latest
Jose Abreu
Sports Saturday
This baseball quiz is a numbers game
For those of you keeping score, this quiz holds special meaning: it’s by position
By Bill Chuck
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I nursed husband back to health, and now he treats me badly
He’s saying rude things about his wife, ignoring her holidays and apparently trying to avoid her.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons
Sports
Bears’ culture club — all for 1, and 1 for all
With Justin Fields and Eddie Jackson leading the way, the Bears are hanging together despite losing seven of eight. “The things that get you through those tough stretches are good people that have some moral fiber,” defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. “We have that.”
By Mark Potash
 
Sneed11272.jpg
Columnists
Murder and mayhem: Is this the kind of country we are?
Sneed: More than 600 mass murders this year, one of them reminiscent of a grisly Chicago slaughter
By Michael Sneed
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 