The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 28, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears vow to keep leaky ship afloat through rough waters

The challenge is a big one after the Bears were blown out by the Jets 31-10 on Sunday — with serious injuries to Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson depleting an already short-handed roster. “This team is closer than you think,” defensive tackle and team captain Justin Jones said.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears vow to keep leaky ship afloat through rough waters
Bears rookie safety Elijah Hicks (37) played 39 of 62 defensive snaps in place of starter Eddie Jackson, who suffered a foot injury in the second quarter.

Bears rookie safety Elijah Hicks (37) played 39 of 62 defensive snaps in place of starter Eddie Jackson, who suffered a foot injury in the second quarter.

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Bears’ rebuilding season is on tilt. But it’s going to take a little more than five consecutive losses, eight losses in their last nine games, an injury to Justin Fields, the departure of two respected captains, a defense that has allowed an average of 29 points over the last five games, concussions to rookie starters Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker and serious injuries to team leaders Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson to break them. 

“This team is closer than you think,” said defensive tackle Justin Jones, a team captain. “So morale is never the problem. That’s the one thing I don’t worry about. I know guys will play hard. We’ve just got to make sure we’re prepared when your number is called. That’s the only thing.” 

Throughout a difficult rebuilding season, the Bears indeed have held up well. It’s not that they’ve accepted losing, but they’ve accepted the notion that losing is part of the rebuilding process. But after Sunday’s 31-10 loss to the Jets at MetLife Stadium, they run the risk of inching closer to a breaking point. They need to hold this thing together. 

“I can’t look at it like that,” linebacker Nick Morrow said. “No matter who is on the field, we’ve got to play the best we can play. That’s just got to be the mentality, no matter who it is.” 

Related

The defense will be hard-pressed to do that. They started Sunday’s game against the Jets without Brisker and Gordon (concussions) and lost Jackson in the first half to a foot injury. After Jackson and Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) left with injuries, the Bears had just two safeties available, both of them backups — DeAndre Houston-Carson and seventh-round rookie Elijah Hicks.

Football players are wired to ignore the impact of a departed player, whether it’s Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn being traded or Jackson getting injured. “It’s gotta be next man up,” Jones said. 

But the Bears’ current plight is stretching that to the limit. 

“Eddie’s a great player. It’s hard to replace a guy like that,” Morrow said. “He’s instinctual. He can make every play. He can make every tackle. When the ball’s in the air, it’s his.

“It makes it hard. You’ve got to put a young guy in there, a guy who hasn’t played as many snaps. You’ve got to adjust. It’s tough, but they [opposing teams] don’t care. So we’ve got to adjust and make plays. I think Elijah did a pretty good job of making a couple of plays that helped save bigger gains than what they were, and that’s what a free safety has to do.” 

If Fields returns against the Packers, or even after the bye week, the Bears will have a chance to right their listing ship. The loss of Mooney — who is likely out for the season with torn ligaments in his ankle — is painful, but Chase Claypool could fill that production void after playing 39-of-57 (68%) snaps against the Jets, with two receptions for 51 yards. 

But as the injuries and losses accumulate, it’s going to be more difficult for the Bears to finish strong and head into a key 2023 season on an upswing. This thing can’t go off the rails. There’s still six weeks left in the season. 

Center Sam Mustipher is ready for that challenge. 

“That’s what you’re called to do as a center. You’ve got to be the glue guy — keep everybody going in the right direction,” said Mustipher, who has started 34 of the Bears’ last 35 games. “But we’ve got a lot of great guys on this team and great coaches that preach morale and preach the right things. So I don’t really have to do much. These guys are going to keep this ship going in the right direction.” 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
How much of a mess do the Packers have to be for the Bears to have a shot?
Bears QB Justin Fields’ status remains in question for Packers game
Bears lose WR Darnell Mooney for season
Halas Intrigue, Episode 260: That was UGLY
Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney injuries stagger Bears
Bears takeaways: Darrynton Evans emerges as RB option
The Latest
Jose Abreu’s time with the White Sox has ended. The former AL MVP agreed to a new deal with the Houston Astros.
White Sox
Jose Abreu era comes to end with White Sox
Astros, first baseman in agreement on three-year deal.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers getting sacked by the Eagles.
Bears
How much of a mess do the Packers have to be for the Bears to have a shot?
The Packers are 4-8 with a shaky defense and an injured Aaron Rodgers. The Bears badly need a win, and if Justin Fields plays, they have a chance.
By Jason Lieser
 
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady looks at her arm before receiving her COVID-19 bivalent booster during a press conference at a CVS pharmacy in the West Lawn neighborhood, where health officials announced that Paxlovid is available at pharmacies and encouraged people to get a COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine and a flu vaccine ahead of the holidays, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Editorials
Don’t be a grinch — get the updated COVID-19 booster
The best bet to keep the winter holiday season from turning into a disappointment is for more Americans to roll up their sleeves and get jabbed with the updated COVID-19 booster.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
Bills are out, Chiefs are in as sportsbook’s Super Bowl favorite
The Bills still lead in Super Bowl action, leading in tickets at 11.1% and handle at 16.3%.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Reese Johnson hits Arthur Kaliyev.
Blackhawks
Reese Johnson lives ‘best of both worlds’ with summers on his farm, winters playing for Blackhawks
Johnson bought a 37-acre property in central Alberta this past summer to fulfill his lifelong dream to live in the country. But during the NHL season, updates from his farm feel almost like a planet away.
By Ben Pope
 