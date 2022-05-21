The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Sports

Early Voting finishes 1st in Preakness without Derby winner

Favorite Epicenter made a hard charge up the rail to finish second. But Jose Ortiz guided Early Voting inside before the finish line well ahead of Epicenter, who was also second in the Kentucky Derby.

By Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
   
SHARE Early Voting finishes 1st in Preakness without Derby winner
APTOPIX_Preakness_Stakes_Horse_Race.jpg

Jose Ortiz atop Early Voting wins the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Julio Cortez/AP

BALTIMORE — Early Voting held off hard-charging favorite Epicenter to win the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, validating the decision to skip the Kentucky Derby and aim for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Early Voting stalked behind the leaders for much of the race before moving into the lead around the final turn. He finished 1 1/4 lengths ahead of Epicenter, who finished second like he did in the Derby.

The Preakness was run without Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike after his owner prioritized extra rest over the chance at winning the Triple Crown.

Early Voting, who went off at 5-1, gave trainer Chad Brown his second Preakness victory. He’s also owned by Klaravich Stables, which won the race in 2017 with Cloud Computing.

Jockey Jose Ortiz won the Preakness for the first time. He had never finished higher than fourth in four previous mounts in the race.

Early Voting finished first in a field of nine horses, which included filly Secret Oath and three who came back after running in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago. Early Voting, a son of Gun Runner, won for the third time in four career races to take the $900,000 winner’s share of the $1.65 million purse.

“He got the time off,” assistant trainer Baldo Hernandez said this week. “He’s in good shape.”

He was in good enough shape to handle some adverse weather conditions. The 147th edition of the Preakness took place in near-record heat with the temperature soaring into the 90s by the time the horses entered the starting gate.

Next Up In Sports
White Sox say Josh Donaldson’s Jackie Robinson comment triggered bench clearing
Willson Contreras loses his cool but keeps his head on straight
Yoan Moncada scratched from White Sox’ lineup
Chicago outdoors: Fox family, record skipjack, eating morels, the playwright Shakespeare and fishing
Kahleah Copper returned to the Sky with two more MVP honors and a hunger for ‘more’
Illini star Kofi Cockburn on his NBA dream: ‘It’s up to me to believe in myself’
The Latest
Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees
White Sox
White Sox say Josh Donaldson’s Jackie Robinson comment triggered bench clearing
The Sox’ Yasmani Grandal and Anderson and the Yankees’ Donaldson were at the center of the dustup. There were no punches or ejections.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Bernardo Gomez, 26, pictured with his 1-year-old son.
Crime
Bernardo Gomez, killed in attack at West Side CTA station, had plans of becoming a police officer
Gomez was a few days shy of 27 when a 14-year-old attacked him at the Cicero Green Line station, authorities said. His family described him as fiercely protective, fighting for custody of his son and planning on becoming a police officer.
By Katie Anthony
 
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Willson Contreras loses his cool but keeps his head on straight
The Cubs catcher quickly moved past his latest ejection — his third since last July 24 — and touched upon losing and an uncertain future. “I’m really good where I’m at right now.”
By Mark Potash
 
A man was shot by a security guard in Millennium Park May 20, 2022.
Crime
10 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
A man was wounded by a security guard during a shootout at Millennium Park.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A shooting was reported at a Walmart Supercenter at 21000 Western Avenue in Olympia Fields.
Crime
Security guard hurt in struggle with armed shoplifting suspect at Olympia Fields Walmart, police say
The suspects fired one gunshot but did not strike the security guard, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 