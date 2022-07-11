The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 11, 2022
High School Basketball News Sports

Combo house and high school gym for sale in Indiana

The four-bedroom house is the former Wilkinson High School gym built in 1950. Inside, it has half a basketball court with the original goal and original maple flooring.

By  USA TODAY SPORTS
   
SHARE Combo house and high school gym for sale in Indiana
A former high school gym in Wilkinson, Indiana, has been converted into a residence. But half of the basketball court remains intact.

A former high school gym in Wilkinson, Indiana, has been converted into a residence. But half of the basketball court remains intact.

F.C. Tucker

A spacious, 11,000-square-foot single-family residence, nestled among farm fields in Wilkinson, Indiana, went on the market last week. From the outside,it doesn’t look much like a house at all.

But what’sinside the homehas the real estate and sports world swooning.

Half basketball court. Half house.

“This is an honest-to-goodness treat,” says the listing on F.C. Tucker. “A rare opportunity for your very own high school gym.”

Yes, this “house” that sits on 3.6 acresis the former Wilkinson High School gym built in 1950. Its commercial status has been rezoned to residential and the home hasbeen converted into a space with four bedrooms, three baths, a great room, spacious kitchen, play room and much more.

It’s a bizarre, only-in-basketball-crazed-Indiana, real estate offering. The home is just eight miles from the gym in Knightstown where “Hoosiers” was filmed.

The house won’t be on the market for long, said Roy Wilson, the listing agent with F.C. Tucker. Hisphone has been buzzing constantly the pastweek.

It has been shown 20 times and has three offers, he said, with a sale pending.

Inside, it has half a basketball court with the original goal and original maple flooring, about 6,000 square feet.

“New living space with huge rooms has been added to balance the building,” the listing says. That living space is more than 5,000 square feet.

Wilson, 71, has a history with the home. He went to school at Wilkinson and graduated in thegym. He also played basketball there, “poorly,” he says. His wife is a retired teacher from the school.

The interest in the home doesn’t surprise Wilson. “Thehistory, the uniqueness, the size, the charm,” he said. “And the affordability.” After all, 11,000 square feet for $299,000 is a pretty good deal.

“The whole town, the whole community,” he said. “It’s been quite the buzz.”

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Sports
Blackhawks hire Derek King, Kevin Dean as assistant coaches
Glenbard West grad Bobby Durkin scoops up multiple scholarship offers
Roger Federer falls out of tennis rankings for first time since 1997
Wayne Rooney agrees to coach D.C. United
Catching a first muskie late in life carries special meaning and this one earns Fish of the Week
WNBA commissioner blames gun violence for lack of outdoor fan events during All-Star Weekend
The Latest
Rebecca Blank is stepping down as president-elect of Northwestern University because of a cancer diagnosis.
Education
Northwestern president-elect steps down after cancer diagnosis
Renowned economist Rebecca Blank would have been the first woman to serve as Northwestern’s president.
By Nader Issa
 
Former interim coach Derek King will return after all, as an assistant, in 2022-23.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks hire Derek King, Kevin Dean as assistant coaches
King will stay with the Hawks’ organization — in the NHL — after an admirable stint as interim head coach last season.
By Ben Pope
 
Glenbard West’s Bobby Durkin (33) hits from beyond the arc.
High School Basketball
Glenbard West grad Bobby Durkin scoops up multiple scholarship offers
While playing with his Breakaway club team, he’s received double-digit offers in the past week alone — from all levels — and more are on the way.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer appear at a ceremony during this year’s Wimbledon.
Tennis
Roger Federer falls out of tennis rankings for first time since 1997
Federer was 97th before play began at the All England Club but now has zero points because the rankings are based on a player’s results over the previous 52 weeks — and he has not competed at all since reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals a year ago.
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 
Cooper Roberts, 8, who remains in serious condition and faced more surgery Monday after being shot at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.
Highland Park parade shooting
What one bullet did to 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, among dozens shot at Highland Park Fourth of July parade
“He is in a great deal of pain — physically and emotionally — especially as the family had to share with him the devastating news that he is paralyzed from the waist down,” his family said.
By Zack Miller
 