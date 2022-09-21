The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
QB Justin Fields believes Bears are confident in him despite 11 passes vs. Packers

Fields acknowledged that the limited opportunity to throw might make it difficult for him to grow as a quarterback, but didn’t think it reflects doubt by the coaching staff.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields reacting to a play in Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

Fields has a 72.8 career passer rating.

AP Photos

It’s not a good sign that Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ second season that he threw just 11 passes in the loss to the Packers on Sunday. But Fields isn’t interpreting that as the coaching staff doubting him.
“Not at all,” he said, citing the ground game averaging 6.7 yards per carry.

While the Bears ran the ball well, led by David Montgomery’s 15 carries for 122 yards, trailing by 14 in the fourth quarter wasn’t the time to rely on that. Rather than let Fields try to win the game, they ran on 10 of 13 plays to open the fourth quarter and drained nearly seven minutes of game clock.

Fields added that he hasn’t spoken up this week about wanting to throw more.

“I have a say into what pass plays I like, what concepts I like, but in terms of when we’re going to call a play, how many passes, how many runs we’re going to call, that’s [offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s] job,” Fields said. “Everybody in the building knows that Luke knows what he’s doing. We put full trust in him knowing that he’s gonna put us in the best position to win.”

The Bears were stopped at the goal line and didn’t get the ball back again until the 2:28 mark, when they were down 27-10.

Fields is just 15 of 28 passing for 191 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 69.2 passer rating. He has thrown the fewest passes of any NFL starter this season, has the least yardage, third-lowest completion percentage and third-worst passer rating.

Fields also has rushed 19 times for 48 yards and a touchdown.

