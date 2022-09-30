Jaylon Johnson, David Montgomery out for Sunday’s game vs. Giants

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson and running back David Montgomery will not play in Sunday’s game against the Giants, per the Bears’ injury report Friday. Linebacker Robert Quinn (illness) and kicker Cairo Santos (personal) are questionable.

Johnson will miss his second consecutive game with a quad injury he suffered in practice last week. Undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones replaced him in the nickel package, with rookie Kyler Gordon and Kindle Vildor.

Montgomery injured his ankle in the first half against the Texans last week. Khalil Herbert, who had been in a rotation with Montgomery, took over the lead role and rushed for 157 yards and two touchdown on 20 carries (7.9 avg.), including a 52-yard run.

Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones was limited in practice Friday and is listed as questionable, but there is anticipation he will make his NFL debut as both a kick returner and wide receiver against the Giants.

Elsewhere on the injury report, safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) is out. Linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) and tight end Ryan Griffin (achilles) are doubtful. Rookie linebacker Sterling Weatherford (ankle) is questionable.