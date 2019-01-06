How to watch Bears vs. Eagles, 2019 NFC Wild Card Game

The Bears move on from their most successful regular season in years to host the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles in the second of two NFC Wild Card matchups this weekend. The game will be broadcast by NBC with the usual “Sunday Night Football” team led by Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth calling the game.

Despite finishing the season with a 12-4 record and the NFC North title, the Bears fell short of one of the top two seeds in the conference and a bye to the Divisional Round. As a result, they’re tasked with taking down the surging Eagles, who won five of their final six games in a mad dash to make the postseason, in a challenging matchup at Soldier Field.

The Bears have momentum of their own entering the game. The team has been on a roll with nine wins in its past 10 games, including a Week 17 victory that eliminated the rival Vikings from postseason contention. The Bears didn’t need to win that game, but kept the pedal down and showed their defense was already in playoff form to set up the matchup with Philadelphia.

The Eagles have had a chaotic season end up back in the hands of Nick Foles, the quarterback who carried them to the Super Bowl after Carson Wentz went down with an injury. Foles is slated to start again Sunday with Wentz sidelined by a stress fracture in his back, and while it’d typically be a boon to face an opposing team’s backup, the Bears should know fully well that Foles can’t be slept on after what he did a year ago.

Here’s how to tune in for the first Bears playoff game since 2011.

How to watch Bears vs. Eagles, 2019 NFL Playoffs

Time: 3:40 p.m. CT

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live