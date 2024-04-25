The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and Chief Keef to headline 2024 Summer Smash

The hip-hop music festival will return to Bridgeview’s SeatGeek Stadium in June.

By  Vanessa Lopez
   
Travis Scott performs in December in Miami.

Sean Zanni/Getty Images

The sixth annual Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Music Festival has revealed its 2024 festival lineup for the event running June 14-16 at SeatGeek Stadium.

The festival’s organizers announced the full lineup on Thursday, including returning artists Playboi Carti, Lil Yatchy, and Ski Mask the Slump God, as well as event newcomers Travis Scott, YG Marley and Kodak Black.

The festival will also see the return of rapper Chief Keef to a Chicago-area stage.

Berto Solorio, festival co-owner, told the Sun-Times that organizers are excited to host the rap artist’s homecoming.

“It’s going to be a historic moment in Chicago music history when Sosa returns home to perform at Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash,” Solorio said.

Scott’s Cactus Jack labelmates Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and SoFaygo are also scheduled to perform.

Last year’s festival at SeatGeek Stadium attracted over 100,000 music fans.

The festival relocated from Douglass Park following the 2022 annual fest and now plans to continue expanding at SeatGeek in Bridgeview.

Festival goers can expect more free water refill stations, as well as merchandise, food and drinks from several local vendors available for purchase.

Organizers hope that fans are pleased with the lineup after reviewing their requests on social media.

“We want to deliver. As an independent festival, we do listen to our fans and want to deliver what they are looking for,” Solorio said.

Three-day passes for the all-ages festival go on sale at 10 a.m. April 26 at thesummersmash.com.

There are three levels of festival passes available, and each can be purchased on layaway:

  • Three-day general admission: $385
  • Three-day VIP: $650
  • Three-day Diamond: $1575

(All ticket fees are included in the listed prices, including taxes, city fees and shipping fees.)

Parking passes can be purchased as a separate add-on to tickets.

Details for single-day tickets have not yet been announced.

