Thursday, April 25, 2024
2024 NFL Draft first-round results: Full list of results for top 32 selections

Here’s where all the year’s top rookies are heading for the upcoming NFL season.

By  Sun-Times staff
 Updated  
Top draft prospects stand on stage during the first round of the NFL football draft.

Top draft prospects stand on stage during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit.

Paul Sancya/AP

The 2024 NFL Draft lifts off Thursday night with the first round in downtown Detroit, where the Bears own the No. 1 overall pick thanks to their bountiful pre-draft trade with the Panthers last year.

USC’s Caleb Williams is widely expected to be the top selection after the Bears traded Justin Fields to Pittsburgh last month. The team also owns the No. 9 overall pick and could end the evening with a pair of players who transform their future.

The Commanders, Patriots, Cardinals and Chargers round out the top five, although there have been heavy rumors about the possibility of trades as teams jockey to get their preferred prospects. Other top names available include LSU’s Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

The NFL stretches its draft over three days now. After Round 1 on Thursday night, Rounds 2-3 will be covered Friday and Rounds 4-7 will be held Saturday.

2024 NFL Draft first-round picks

1. Bears (from CAR) — Caleb Williams, QB, USC, 6-1, 214
2. Commanders — Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU, 6-3, 210
3. Patriots — Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina, 6-4, 223
4. Cardinals — Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State, 6-3, 209
5. Chargers — Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame, 6-8, 321
6. Giants — Malik Nabers, WR, LSU, 6-2, 199
7. Titans
8. Falcons
9. Bears
10. Jets
11. Vikings
12. Broncos
13. Raiders
14. Saints
15. Colts
16. Seahawks
17. Jaguars
18. Bengals
19. Rams
20. Steelers
21. Dolphins
22. Eagles
23. Vikings (from CLE via HOU)
24. Cowboys
25. Packers
26. Buccaneers
27. Cardinals (from HOU)
28. Bills
29. Lions
30. Ravens
31. 49ers
32. Chiefs

