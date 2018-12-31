Bears injury update: Team hopes to have Eddie Jackson, Allen Robinson back

Bears coach Matt Nagy said he’s “excited’ to see where receiver Allen Robinson (sore ribs), safety Eddie Jackson (sprained right ankle) and outside linebacker Aaron Lynch (sprained right elbow) are, physically, before Wednesday’s practice.

He remains optimistic they will be available against the Eagles.

“I’m hoping they’re all ready to go,” he said Monday.

Nagy tried to minimize the Bears’ injuries suffered Sunday. Receiver Anthony Miller appeared to dislocate the same left shoulder he hurt in Week 3, but the coach said there’s “nothing significant there. Receiver Taylor Gabriel has a ribs injury while defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris had “a little whiplash from enemy fire,” Nagy said. He said Robertson-Harris should be fine.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson returns an interception of Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter Sunday. Jackson's pick ended Rodgers' NFL-record of 402 consecutive passes without being picked off. The Bears won, 24-17 at Soldier Field to clinch the NFC North title. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

He said he hopes guard Kyle Long, who played 29 snaps against the Vikings, can play the entire game Sunday.