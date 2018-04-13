Bears sign former Broncos WR Bennie Fowler

Two days after losing Cam Meredith to the Saints, the Bears added a receiver to their rebuilt corps: former Broncos wideout Bennie Fowler.

Fowler caught a career-high 29 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns last season, his last of four in Denver. The 6-1, 217-pounder first signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

He started four games last year after totaling only one in his career to that point. He had 11 catches for 145 yards in 2016 and 16 for 203 in 2015.

The Bears open their voluntary minicamp Tuesday at Halas Hall.