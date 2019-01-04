Bulls rookie Chandler Hutchison will get first shot at Justin Holiday’s vacancy

Bulls coach Jim Boylen had some options to replace Justin Holiday in the starting lineup, but for now it will be in the hands of a rook.

Chandler Hutchison will get the starting nod tonight against Indiana, just 24 hours after Holiday was sent to Memphis in a trade.

“I like him there,’’ Boylen said of the decision to go with Hutchison. “I like his defense, his length and rebounding. He can handle the ball. He can drive the ball. It’s a great opportunity for him. I’m excited to see him play. I want to see him compete. I want to see him do what he’s been doing. He doesn’t have to do anything great. Less is more. Just compete. Play within yourself and if he plays like Bulls across his chest is important to him, I’ll feel good about it.’’