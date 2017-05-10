Kris Bryant reacts to Vegas shooting, says future in-law was there

WASHINGTON – The Las Vegas concert massacre has been weighing heavily on Kris Bryant, and not just because he grew up there.

The fiancée of his wife’s brother was there when a man starting shooting from a nearby hotel, killing 59 people. She was uninjured.

“My soon-to-be sister-in-law was there running with the crowd,” the Cubs third baseman said. “A lot of friends, man. I’ve heard a lot of stories. Some friends thankfully weren’t hurt, but so many people were hurt. It’s sad to think about some people’s kids and parents aren’t going to be there anymore.”

Heartbroken to see what has happened in my hometown. Grateful that my family & friends are safe. Thoughts and prayers to all those affected. Kris Bryant said he was heartbroken after a music festival in his hometown turned into a war zone after a shooter began firing from a nearby hotel. | Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) October 2, 2017

Bryant and Nationals star Bryce Harper, who is also from Las Vegas, plan to wear something to honor the victims when their two teams meet in the N.L. Division Series.

“It’s been tough,” he said. “… We play baseball for a living, but there are more important things. We’re definitely doing all we can to help this offseason. I’ll do what I can. I was born and raised in Vegas. There are actually people who live outside the city. It’s not just downtown, the strips. It’s been really touching to see the community come together like that, the response from everybody. People want to help.”

Bryant said the past few days have been difficult.

“It’s been scary, watching the news and (watching) the numbers rise,” he said. “It broke my heart, man.”