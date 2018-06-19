Cubs blow ninth-inning lead with closer Brandon Morrow sitting, lose to Dodgers
Pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer’s two-out, two-double into the left-field corner in the ninth inning off the Cubs’ Justin Wilson lifted the Dodgers to a 4-3 victory over the Cubs in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Tuesday at Wrigley Field.
That’s not a typo.
Wilson inexplicably got the call from the bullpen in a 3-2 game to start the ninth instead of closer Brandon Morrow — the All-Star candidate who has pitched just once since June 7.
Morrow, who has 16 saves in 17 chances and a 1.59 ERA, earned the save in Saturday’s victory St. Louis, despite command issues after the long layoff.
The Cubs led 3-2 when Wilson walked pinch-hitter Austin Barnes to lead off the ninth. One out later, Justin Turner singled to center.
Wilson then struck out Yasmani Grandal on a called third strike.
After Grandal argued the call vehemently enough to get ejected, Farmer then came off the bench and delivered the game-winner on a 2-2 pitch.