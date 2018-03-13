Drew Brees re-signs with Saints on 2-year, $50 million contract: report

Top quarterback Drew Brees has re-signed with the Saints on a two-year contract, reports NFL.com. The deal includes $27 million in guaranteed money and could pay out as much as $50 million through the 2019 season.

Brees remains one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL despite nearing 40 years old. He led the league in both completion percentage (72 percent) and yards per attempt (8.1 yards) while recording 23 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and 4,334 passing yards last season.

There had been a report by NFL.com on Monday that the Vikings called Brees to inquire about signing the star passer, which would’ve given him a chance to leap from one NFC contender to another. However, he’s spent the past 12 seasons in New Orleans and won a Super Bowl there, so it’s not surprising that he ultimately preferred to stay rather than uproot to another city.

The Saints have a pair of exciting young playmakers in Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, so their offense should again be dangerous with Brees at the helm. Last season, they finished fourth in the NFL with an average of 28 points per game.