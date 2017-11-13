Fantasy football: A strange, mysterious season for NFL quarterbacks

The emergence of the Saints’ running game is really bumming out those of us counting on Drew Brees to lead us to the Promised Land. Balanced offenses are great for Super Bowl runs in the real world, but an elite fantasy quarterback is a terrible thing to waste.

It could be worse, of course. Brees could be out altogether, like Aaron Rodgers, whose departure likewise turned Jordy Nelson into a pungent slice of fantasy cheese.

Then there’s the great Case Keenum, who is molding Adam Thielen into a fantasy stud, while serving up ample leftovers to Stefon Diggs. Whaddya say we let Teddy Bridgewater heal a bit longer from the sidelines, coach?

Welcome to the fantasy limelight, Jared Goff. There were an awful lot of doubters out there. (They know who they are.)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. | Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP

You’ve been a welcome relief to those of us who grabbed you – perhaps in desperation – after Deshaun Watson bid farewell way too early.

It wasn’t that long ago that a Carson Wentz bye week went essentially unnoticed. Not any more. Hurry back, and don’t forget to bring Alshon, Nelson and Zach with you!

For one weekend, at least, fantasy owners who hedged their bets on Devonta Freeman with Tevin Coleman will be rewarded. It’s a shame that Coleman’s first start of the season comes against the Seahawks; but Tampa Bay is on deck, and Freeman’s journey through the concussion protocol could be extended.

Finally, after being sacked eight times by Adrian Clayborn and his Falcons teammates yesterday, it’s a minor miracle that we’re not talking about the future of the Cowboys without Dak Prescott. Forget the absence of Ezekiel Elliott. If they don’t get Tyron Smith back to protect Prescott’s blind side, this offense will turn positively Cleveland-like.

On a related note, I guess it’s time for some of us to stop congratulating ourselves for snapping up Alfred Morris a couple weeks ago.

Catch ‘em while you can

Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers. The last man standing in the Green Bay backfield – after Sunday’s injuries to Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery – is the fourth-round rookie from BYU. It currently appears that Williams will get the nod for at least one game – an unfavorable matchup with the Ravens in Week 11 – but there could be more. And a starting RB is a starting RB.

Danny Woodhead, RB, Ravens. PPR leaguers, in particular, should not delay much longer in scooping up Woodhead, who was discarded in most leagues after his Week 1 hamstring injury. The versatile back – arguably the most talented in Baltimore’s stable – is hoping to return in Week 11. He should be a solid contributor down the stretch, simultaneously making Javorius Allen and Alex Collins irrelevant during that span.

Robert Woods, WR, Rams. With a pair of touchdown receptions in each of the last two games – not to mention 241 yards – Woods is demanding his fantasy due. He’s benefiting greatly from Goff’s hot hand and has clearly carved out a big-play role in the NFL’s top-scoring offense.

Don’t be fooled

Corey Coleman, WR, Browns. Coleman is preparing to return from a Week 2 hand injury; but despite Cleveland’s desperate need for a reliable starting wideout, the oft-injured second-year receiver is not someone to whom you should hitch your fortunes. The team’s QB situation is so pathetic, no Browns receiver can be trusted.

