Bears sign TE James O’Shaughnessy

The Bears signed a second tight end to a one-year in less than two weeks: James O’Shaughnessy, who spent the last five seasons with the Jaguars. The 30-year-old is coming home. He’s a Naperville North High School and Illinois State graduate.

A 2015 fifth-round draft pick of the Chiefs when Bears general manager Ryan Poles was in their front office, has caught 112 passes for 1,108 yards over seven NFL seasons. He appeared in seven games, catching 24 passes for 244 yards, last year with the Jaguars. His best season came the year before, when he caugh 28 balls for 264 yards.

The Bears signed former Texans tight end Ryan Griffin earlier this month. Cole Kmet is penciled in as the starter, with Jesper Horsted rounding out the room.

The Bears begin their voluntary minicamp on Tuesday. It’s afforded only those teams who have a new head coach in 2022.

