How to watch France vs. Croatia in 2018 FIFA World Cup final

Eyes around the world will be fixated on their televisions Sunday for the 2018 FIFA World Cup final between France and Croatia. The highly anticipated match pits two of the most talented national teams on the planet against each other on the biggest stage possible.

The match begins at 10 a.m. CT and will be broadcast live on FOX. There will also be a live stream available on FOX Sports’ website.

Kylian Mbappe and the French team have blown away expectations during their run to the final. Mbappe, 19, looks like one of the premier young talents in the game. Another big effort in the final could solidify his place as one of the world’s next big superstars, winning the World Cup title that’s eluded the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in their respective careers.

Standing in the way of the French is Croatia, a country that shouldn’t be brushed aside even though its population is smaller than the state of Indiana. Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic lead a very impressive team that came from behind to beat England, 2-1, in the semifinals. That relentlessness should be a challenge for the youthful French side.

France last won the World Cup on home soil in 1998. This is Croatia’s first appearance in the final and first chance at winning it all. Here’s how to tune in Sunday morning.

France vs. Croatia, 2018 World Cup final

Time: 10 a.m. CT

TV: FOX

Live stream: FoxSports.com