Illinois falls to 1-3 after 84-68 loss to Iowa State in Maui

LAHAINA, HI - NOVEMBER 20: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini sets up to defend Nick Weiler-Babb #1 of the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of the game at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 20, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775233325

The stumbling Illini basketball team (1-3) lost to Iowa State 84-68 at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday afternoon in Lahaina, Hawaii.

One day after scoring 29 against No. 3 Gonzaga, Trent Frazier was held to a team-high 15 points.

In a battle of big-name freshman hailing from the Public League, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu (Morgan Park) had 13 points, while Iowa State’s Talen Horton-Tucker (Simeon) had 26 points and 14 rebounds.

Illinois led 39-34 at halftime but fell apart in the second half.

Illinois closes out the tournament by playing Xavier at 8 p.m. Wednesday