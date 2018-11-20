The stumbling Illini basketball team (1-3) lost to Iowa State 84-68 at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday afternoon in Lahaina, Hawaii.
One day after scoring 29 against No. 3 Gonzaga, Trent Frazier was held to a team-high 15 points.
In a battle of big-name freshman hailing from the Public League, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu (Morgan Park) had 13 points, while Iowa State’s Talen Horton-Tucker (Simeon) had 26 points and 14 rebounds.
Illinois led 39-34 at halftime but fell apart in the second half.
Illinois closes out the tournament by playing Xavier at 8 p.m. Wednesday